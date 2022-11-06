After losing in the Nov. 4 quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A volleyball state tournament, The No. 3 ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-4) had hoped to regroup and win a game in Saturday’s consolation round and bring home a trophy.

The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Julie Summers and Assistant Coach Terese Morris, came ever so close to accomplishing their goal to, before losing a very close five set match 24-26, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13 to the No. 7 ranked Henley High Hornets (15-6) at Springfield High School.