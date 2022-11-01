The No. 10-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (9-4-2) advanced to the 16-team OSAA Class 4A girls soccer state playoffs following a 1-0 play-in round win over the Baker High Bulldogs (5-9-1) Oct. 28 in The Dalles.
The Riverhawks guided by Coach Colby Tonn, advanced to play in a first-round match Wednesday against the No. 7-ranked Greater Oregon League Champion La Grande High Tigers (10-2-1 overall) at La Grande High School. The game is a rematch of a Sept. 13 non-league contest between the two squads that ended in a 1-1 tie at La Grande.
“We were creating chances early, but we didn’t get any to go in,” said Tonn. “When you’re in the playoffs, you don’t get style points and you just want to get the job done and that’s what the girls did.”
The Riverhawks won five of their last six games, providing them with momentum heading into the playoffs. The Riverhawks last reached the state playoffs in 2019.
The Dalles junior forward Amyrah Hill broke a scoreless tie and scored on an 18-yard shot from the center of the field for the game’s only goal. Riverhawk senior forward Lyris Voodre-Grover had the assist with a solid pass to Hill — the Riverhawks’ leading scorer with 22 goals.
“It was such a relief to score the goal,” said Hill, who has four hat tricks this season. “I’ve been struggling a little bit since I hurt my toe and my kicks haven’t really been as strong as what I normally have. It feels so amazing to be in the playoffs and it’s very exciting."
The Riverhawks had numerous chances to score throughout the game as they dominated the time of possession.
“The saves were pretty easy today, but they (Bulldogs) did have some good crosses,” said Sorensen, who had four saves to lead the Riverhawk defense, which also includes defenders Ivy Wollam, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Yadhira Cruz-Torres, and Nataly Carabantes.
“There wasn’t a single time that I was worried about them scoring,” said Sorensen, who has helped lead The Dalles to seven shutout victories this year.
“Since the Gladstone game, (a 9-1 loss Oct. 21) we’ve really pulled together, and we’ve been united as one team.”
Junior midfielder Lindsey Vazquez, freshman midfielder Natalia Elias and Hill all had chances to score in the first half. Baker sophomore goalkeeper Oakley Anderson played a pivotal role in helping the Bulldogs keep it a close game with 24 saves.
“I feel happy with the win, but at the same time, I feel like it wasn’t one of the best games that we’ve played,” said Wollam. “I think we had to get it (win) done, which is what we did and I think we’ll play better in our next game.”
In the second half, Voodre-Grover, senior midfielder Natasha Muzechenko and sophomore midfielder Paola Elias each had shots on goal that were stopped by Anderson.
“I’m so glad that we have another game and it’s so exciting in my senior year to go to the state playoffs,” said Muzechenko, who has scored five goals this year. “This was kind of like having a second Senior Night game and I don’t think it’s quite really hit me yet that we won’t ever play another game on this field. This definitely fulfills our goal that we had at the beginning of the season to qualify for the state tournament.”
The Riverhawks concluded the regular season with a 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference win at home over the Molalla High Indians (5-4-1 TVC, 6-5-3 overall) on Oct. 25 (senior night). The six Riverhawk seniors - Voodre-Grover, Bandel-Ramirez, Wollam, Muzechenko, Heredia, and Carabantes - were honored for their contributions to the program and were accompanied by their parents during a halftime ceremony.
Hill scored a three-goal hat trick in that game. Wollam (one) and junior midfielder Jazmine DeLaCruz (two) each had assists in the contest. “Amyrah has been doing a great job all season and we’re going to need her to score at least another one or two more in our playoff game on Wednesday against La Grande,” said Tonn.
