The No. 10-ranked The Dalles High Riverhawks (9-4-2) advanced to the 16-team OSAA Class 4A girls soccer state playoffs following a 1-0 play-in round win over the Baker High Bulldogs (5-9-1) Oct. 28 in The Dalles.

The Riverhawks guided by Coach Colby Tonn, advanced to play in a first-round match Wednesday against the No. 7-ranked Greater Oregon League Champion La Grande High Tigers (10-2-1 overall) at La Grande High School. The game is a rematch of a Sept. 13 non-league contest between the two squads that ended in a 1-1 tie at La Grande.