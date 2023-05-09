The Dalles High track and field team recorded 48 personal bests at a three-way meet on May 3 in Madras.
The Riverhawks joined the host White Buffaloes and Molalla at the Tri-Valley meet. Madras won the team competition, while the host team and The Dalles tied for first in the girls varsity meet.
Among the personal bests for The Dalles were top-10 Tri-Valley League times and/or marks, as the league’s six schools close in on the conference championship, May 19-20, also at Madras. Four of those girls’ marks also were event-winners: Madelyn Harrison’s 200-meter effort of 27.23 seconds (the No. 2 mark in district); Hannah Adams’ 55.11 in the 300 hurdles (No. 4, Tri-Valley) and Zoe Dunn’s 104-foot, 10-inch javelin throw (No. 2, league).
The Riverhawks had three other event winners in the girls meet: Josefine Nielsen bounded 28-5 in the triple jump; Amy Hernandez in the discus; and the 4x100 relay team of Lilly Adams, Dunn, Harrison, and Amyrah Hill (52.07).
Dunn and Harrison added PRs in the 100 — 13.37 and 13.4 — which were the Nos. 3 and 5 times in the district to that point.
In the boys meet, the Riverhawks had three event winners in River McClure in the 300 hurdles (43.96); Derek Goulart in the high jump at 5-8; and Julian Morehouse, who cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault. Morehouse continues to top the conference pole vault list with a 13-foot best.
Goulart added PRs in the 100 (12.17) and 200 (24.7) and also finished third in the 100 hurdles. McClure was second in the high jump at 5-6 and threw the javelin a personal best, 140-11, to also place second in that event and move up to No. 4 in the league rankings.
Also of note for The Dalles boys was the 36-1 triple jump of London Leitz; the javelin PR from Miles Peacock (139-5); and Joseph Codding’s shot put PR of 39-6.
Weekend meet in Milwuakie
Zoe Dunn added more distance to her school record in the triple jump Saturday, May 6 when she won her specialty at a five-team invitational meet at Rex Putnam in Milwaukie.
Dunn won the triple jump in a personal-best 37 feet, 8.25 inches, resetting the mark of 37-1 which she established last season. She also won the long jump at 16-8 and ran a leg on the Riverhawk 4x100 meter relay. (Dunn is the Class 4A state leader in both horizontal jumps.)
Lilly Adams had a stellar day, with a PR in the 100 and a runner-up finish in the 200. Harrison was second in the 100 (13.47).
The Riverhawk distance runners went 1-2-5 in the 800, 2-3-4 in the 1500 and 1-2 in the 3000. Alaina Casady won the 800 in a personal best, 2:34.95, and she was second in the 1500 (PR 5:17.35). Casady is ranked third, second and second in the 800, 1500 and 3000 in the Tri-Valley League. Ruby Jaimes More was second in the 800 (PR 2:39.86) and third in the 1500 (PR 5:30.84). Fiona Dunlop won the 3000 in 12:29.55 and was fourth in the 1500 in a PR 5:32.87.
In the field, The Dalles was led by Josefine Nielsen, who bounded a PR 29-6.25 in the triple jump, and Hannah Adams, who was second in both the pole vault and high jump.
The Dalles boys won four events, led by sophomore Julian Morehouse’s PR 13-6 effort in the pole vault. Sophomore River McClure won the 300 hurdles in 43.83. Leo Lemann won the 3000 in a season-best 9:37.19.
Senior Juan Diego Contreras won the 1500 in a 4:07.69 season best and was second in the 800 in 2:03.23, also a season best. Riverhawk freshman Tyson Long added a PR 2:06.74 in the 800 — that time is No. 2 in the Tri-Valley behind his senior teammate — and a PR 4:22.86 in the 1500 (No. 3, league).
Noah Preston and Ziegenhagen added personal bests in the 400 of 55.0 and 55.93, respectively.
In the field, Merik Peacock and McClure were third and fourth in the javelin, with Peacock throwing 135-11.
