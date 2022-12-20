The Dalles High Riverhawk boys basketball team dropped its third straight non-league game, 95-59, to the No. 9-ranked Class 6A South Eugene High Axe on Dec. 16 in Eugene.

That loss was coupled with a, 67-54, loss to the defending Class 4A champion and No. 2-ranked Cascade High Cougars (5-0) in the Riverhawks’ Dec. 13 home opener.