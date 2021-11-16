Jaxon Pullen led The Dalles’ selections for the 2021 5A Special District 1 all-conference football team.
The Dalles had four second-team selections in sophomore running back Andre Niko, senior receiver Pullen, junior linebacker Riley Brock, and junior lineman Mynoah I’aulualo. The speedy Pullen, a district sprint champion during track and field, was also a second-team pick at kick returner. Brock was chosen as an honorable mention quarterback for the young Riverhawks (2-6 overall, 2-5 league).
The Dalles earned five other spots on the league’s honorable mention ranks: junior linemen Joe Codding and Evan Baldy; senior lineman Majestic I’aulualo; junior running back Manatu Crichton Tunai; and sophomore cornerback Anthony Jara.
