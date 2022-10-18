The Dalles High Riverhawks football team faced a Class 4A top-10 ranked opponent for the third time this year in last Friday’s Special District 5 home game against the No. 8 ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos. The outcome was similar to their games against No. 5 Baker and No. 3 Scappoose earlier in the season as The Dalles (0-3 SD5, 1-5 overall) lost, 49-12, to Pendleton (3-0 SD5, 6-1 overall) on Sid White Field at the Wahtonka campus.

The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Marc Schilling, are hoping to bounce back and get their first league win Friday when they meet the Madras High White Buffaloes (0-3 SD5, 3-4 overall) at 7 p.m. at Madras High School. Madras lost 41-14 to Baker in its last game Oct. 14 at Baker High School. Madras also lost a contest earlier this season 49-12 to Pendleton.