The Dalles High Riverhawks begin the Class 4A softball season with high hopes. Many factors indicate that they could be a top contender for the Tri-Valley Conference championship.

The Riverhawks have every player returning from a 13-member squad that reached the 2022 OSAA Class 5A state quarterfinals. The Riverhawks took third place (17-11 overall, 9-6 league) a year ago in the Intermountain Conference that included three top-10 ranked teams.