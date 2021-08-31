The South Wasco County High Redsides have been one of the most dominating teams in the OSAA Class 1A Big Sky League recently and there’s every indication that they’ll continue to be the top contender again this season.
The Redsides reached the state playoffs three consecutive seasons from 2017-2019 and they probably would’ve made a fourth straight appearance in 2020. However, that season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Redsides, guided by longtime Coach Susie Miles, did resume their schedule during a six-week spring season in March and April that wasn’t sanctioned by the OSAA. A state playoff spot is highly possible for a powerhouse Redsides squad, which would then give them a fourth straight state playoff berth.
“We have great expectations for the season; we’ve got several returning varsity players from the spring, and we have some new players that moved up from the JV, so we have a pretty solid group that is going to be very competitive,” said Miles. “We attended a team camp in Albany that kind of helped give us a kick start to doing some new things, which will really be great. The girls learned a new defensive system which we’ll be using, and I really think that after the girls get it polished, it will work out really well for us.”
The Redsides got an early start to the season Aug. 26 while playing in a home doubleheader. The Redsides lost 3-0 to the Echo Cougars of the Big Sky League and 3-0 to the North Clackamas Christian Saints of the powerful Valley 10 League in the Portland area.
“Unfortunately, having two losses is obviously not the way we intended to start the season, but we were missing several players,” said Miles. “Our serving was good and our serve receiving was very good, but we only had seven players. It was the first games of the season, and we didn’t have our best showing, but that’s something that we’re going to turn around this week.”
The Redsides’ next contest is a Thursday doubleheader at Heppner High School. The Redsides will play the Irrigon Knights of the Class 3A Eastern Oregon League at 4 p.m., followed by a 5:30 p.m. match versus the Heppner Mustangs of the Class 2A Blue Mountain Conference. Their first match of an 11-game Big Sky League schedule is Sept. 7 at home at 5 p.m. against the Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler Loggers.
“It’s always good to play teams from different classifications too because it’s very helpful for our team,” said Miles. “We’ll have all our players back on Thursday and so we’ll be looking to get some wins.”
The Redsides will have leadership from the senior duo of 5-foot-9 setter Holly Miles (coach’s daughter), 5-8 setter Kylie Iverson and 5-8 outside hitter Hailey Anderson. Holly Miles, Iverson and Anderson are returning varsity players from the spring squad, and they were instrumental in leading the Redsides to the 2019 state playoffs.
“We’re setting goals every week and the girls are working hard every day in practice so that we can reach the state playoffs,” said Miles. “Holly and Kylie are really great setters and Anderson is one of our best hitters. We’re looking forward to what they and the rest of our team can do. We have a timeline on the wall, and it says state is Nov. 5-6, so our intention is to be there. We’re working hard every day to make sure that we can do that and we’re looking forward to having another great season.”
The Big Sky League has changed; it is divided into two, six-team divisions - East and West - and South Wasco is in the East Division. “We’ll work through the changes just because things are a little bit different than they were in previous years,” said Miles. “I just hope that we can finish the season, because obviously with COVID all around us, things can change.”
