Third-ranked Hood River Valley handed Gorge rival The Dalles its first boys soccer loss of the season, 2-1, on Sept. 9 at the Wahtonka campus field.

The Dalles High and Hood River Valley played two Class 5A Intermountain Conference games last year that ended in ties (3-3, 2-2). In the past eight matches between the two teams, four have ended in ties and the other four have been split. Hood River had not beaten The Dalles since 2019.