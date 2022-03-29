A 14-0 goal advantage in their past two matches has the Columbia High boys soccer team seemingly ready for the heart of league play this week.
Columbia (3-1-1) beat Stevenson 9-0 March 21 and the Bruins topped Toledo 5-0 on March 25. Columbia is scheduled to continue league play 6 p.m. Thursday at King’s Way.
“The guys played a good game against Stevenson,” Coach Daniel Mangum said. “The two big highlights for me were that the guys stayed compact in the back and maintained a shutout and that we had six different goal scorers throughout the game. It shows that we can be dangerous from different parts of the field.”
On Friday the Bruins played a physical match against Toledo. Luke Miller had another two-goal outing and continues to grow into the forward position, Mangum said.
“My goalkeeper, Oscar, made a spectacular save in the first half that helped us maintain a tight lead and then my back four, anchored by captain Osvaldo Guerrero and senior Dylan Connely, played an excellent game that led us to another shutout.”
Mangum said the level of competition increases in the coming weeks.
“We’re expecting some tough games ahead with King’s Way (this) week and then after spring break with Seton Catholic and La Center,” he said. “We’ve had a nice strong start to the season but the guys are eager to go out and show they can compete with the rest of our league, too.”
