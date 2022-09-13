The Dalles High Riverhawk volleyball team has adjusted quite nicely to the OSAA’s Class 4A this year.

The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks (5-1) of the Tri-Valley Conference have won four straight and all five of their wins have been 3-0 sweeps. The lone loss was 3-0 on Aug. 27 to undefeated La Salle Prep (7-0) of the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.