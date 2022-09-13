The Dalles High Riverhawk volleyball team has adjusted quite nicely to the OSAA’s Class 4A this year.
The No. 5-ranked Riverhawks (5-1) of the Tri-Valley Conference have won four straight and all five of their wins have been 3-0 sweeps. The lone loss was 3-0 on Aug. 27 to undefeated La Salle Prep (7-0) of the Class 5A Northwest Oregon Conference.
The Dalles has played three games against 5A schools, and they won two of them, including 3-0 wins over Gorge rival Hood River Valley (1-3) and Hillsboro (0-6).
The Riverhawks, guided by second-year Coach Julie Summers, will be seeking their fifth straight win when they meet the Crook County High Cowgirls (3-2) in their Tri-Valley Conference opener Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Crook County High School in Prineville.
“It’s a total group effort with everyone making key plays throughout the games,” said Summers. “All 12 players are the reason we are successful. We are working together as a true team, doing the little things and playing for each other. We have a great coaching staff (assistants Teresa Morris, Chloe Beeson), a great team and great support from parents, school, and community. I’m so incredibly blessed to be these girls’ coach. They are incredible young ladies on and off the court.”
Crook County beat The Dalles 3-1 and 3-0 when both squads were members of the Class 5A Intermountain Conference last year. Both teams moved down to 4A this season for the next four years.
“I’m trying to help them see the big picture and get them to see the talent and the potential that we’ve seen in them all along and it’s really nice that they’re finally seeing what they can actually do,” said Summers. “They’re just really embracing it and playing for each other. They’re like a team that we haven’t seen in this area for a long time. We’re definitely making some noise and there’s lots of talk everywhere we go, and everyone is super excited for the girls, and they love to watch them. I’m just hoping that we can keep pushing by taking one step at a time and keep making the climb all the way to the finish line.”
The Riverhawks won 3-0 on Sept. 8 over host Pendleton (2-4). The Dalles also beat the Bucks 3-0 in the season opener Aug. 25 at The Dalles.
“We know that we can create energy and be excited about playing at home. Our biggest challenge is playing on the road just because we have such a long way to travel to games,” Summers said. “So, one of our big goals is to play in every gym like we are at home. We definitely have to win those road games for sure. We played a great game on the road against Pendleton and that was good to see.”
Senior Ahnikah Rubio served seven straight service points, including three aces, to put The Dalles ahead 10-3 in the first set. The Riverhawks maintained the momentum and finished strong for a 25-9 win. The Dalles completed the sweep, 25-22, 25-13.
“We wanted to play the final set like we owned that court, and we owned the game and that’s what we did,” Summers said. “We shut their crowd down by really going after it and making some huge saves and some great plays.”
The Dalles is led by senior Lydia DiGenarro, the back row defender; junior setter Jeilane Stewart; and hitters Zoe LeBreton, Kennedy Abbas, and Zoe Dunn.
“The energy and heart these girls bring to every game is something truly special,” said Summers. “They are so fun to watch and I’m so excited to see how far we can go this year.”
