The No. 13-ranked Dufur High Rangers won for second time out of their past three Class 1A Special District 2 games, 60-32, over the struggling Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-3 SD2, 0-6 overall) in an Oct. 7 homecoming game at Dufur High School.
In doing so, the Rangers (2-2 SD2, 2-4 overall) kept their playoff hopes alive; they’re seeking to reach the OSAA eight-man football state playoffs for a 15th straight year.
The top 12 ranked teams will qualify for the playoffs, which begin Nov. 4. If Dufur doesn’t move up in the rankings, the Rangers won’t advance to the postseason. Dufur could easily move up though in the next couple of weeks if some other teams lose and drop in the rankings.
Following a bye this week, Dufur resumes it schedule with a 7 p.m. Oct. 21 matchup versus the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars (1-2 SD2, 1-5 overall) at Lyle High School.
The Rangers, guided by longtime Coach Jack Henderson, took control of the contest early, outscoring the Rockets while building a 28-0 lead after the first quarter. The 60 points scored by Dufur was a season high.
“It was a great game; we came out and played well and I’m really proud of them,” said Henderson. “It was a great effort from start-to-finish and all of our kids got to play a lot, so that was fun. It was a great homecoming celebration for the Rangers.”
Senior quarterback/safety Landon Ellis (7-for-13 passing, 163 yards, two touchdowns) and junior running back/linebacker Cody Phillips (seven carries, 70 yards rushing, touchdown) each scored twice on first quarter touchdown runs to help ignite Dufur’s offense. Ellis (six carries, 99 yards rushing, five touchdowns), who was the Homecoming King, scored on runs of five and three yards. Phillips had a 36-yard touchdown run and a one-yard TD run.
Dufur’s dynamic duo also led the team defensively, as Ellis had three first quarter interceptions. Phillips led the Rangers in tackles with seven. Junior JJ Johnston led Dufur in receiving with two receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.
“Landon had an amazing performance,” said Henderson. “They (Rockets) kept throwing the ball to him and he kept catching it and Landon just played really tough. He’s improved so much in his first year playing quarterback and he’s just doing an amazing job, while throwing the ball well and I’m really proud of him. I’m proud of all the kids. They’ve had some adversity while playing against the very top teams in the state early in the season when we weren’t ready to do that. They kept going and they kept improving and now we’re in position to win some more games and maybe make the playoffs.”
Sherman/Condon wins second straight
The No. 11-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies won their second straight game in Class 1A eight-man football Special District 2, 46-18, over visiting Lyle.
The Huskies appear to be in the driver’s seat to advance to the OSAA state playoffs for the first time since 2017. If the Huskies remain as one of the top-12 ranked teams, then they qualify for the playoffs beginning Nov. 4.
The Huskies took control of the contest early, building a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.
Junior running back Riley Smith was a bright spot for the Cougars, as he had 19 carries for 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Senior defensive end Isaac Marble led the Cougars’ defense with four sacks in addition to having numerous tackles.
Sherman/Condon plays its next contest Friday at 7 p.m. versus the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (1-2 SD2, 2-4 overall) at Ione High School. The Cougars, guided by first-year Coach Dave Devoe, play their next contest in a homecoming game Friday at 6 p.m. at Lyle High School versus Pilot Rock.
“It’s one of those years that we have a pretty young team, and we have two starters (Carson Ramsay, Jack Thiemann) who are freshman,” said Devoe. “Jack is our quarterback and he’s doing really well, but he’s still learning. We just don’t quite have the talent level that Sherman has. Their quarterback (Huskies senior Kole Martin) is a very good runner. I’m expecting to have a good game Friday with Pilot Rock and they’re a young team like us. We should have a good chance to win and that’s our goal, so we’re really looking forward to that game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.