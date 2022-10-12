The No. 13-ranked Dufur High Rangers won for second time out of their past three Class 1A Special District 2 games, 60-32, over the struggling Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-3 SD2, 0-6 overall) in an Oct. 7 homecoming game at Dufur High School.

In doing so, the Rangers (2-2 SD2, 2-4 overall) kept their playoff hopes alive; they’re seeking to reach the OSAA eight-man football state playoffs for a 15th straight year.