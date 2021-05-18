The Dufur High Lady Rangers girls golf team, guided by Coach Travis Kane, capped an undefeated season at 5-0 after winning the four-team Burns Invitational tourney May 14 at Valley Golf Club in Burns. Dufur shot a team score of 440 to finish ahead of Nyssa, Vale and Burns.
Dufur sophomore Tora Timinsky led the Lady Rangers with an 89 for medalist honors.
Dufur freshman Nellie Wilkinson finished tied for second at 104 and junior Piper Neal took fifth, freshman Audrey Anderson took sixth and freshman Molly Cochenour took eighth place.
The Ranger boys squad couldn’t place in the team scoring due to an injury to Konnor Donavon. Tyson Byers led the Rangers with a seventh place, Alex Barrett took 13th and Peyton Neal finished 15th.
“This concludes the inaugural golf season for the Rangers,” said Kane. “We are looking forward in following this team during the years to come. They certainly have a great base established with an entire team of underclasswomen and great prospects moving up from the middle school.”
