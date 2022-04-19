The Columbia High Bruins waited patiently through weather postponements on Tuesday and Thursday, and then had to use a few extra innings before winning their first league baseball game last week.
Coach Mike Muehlbauer’s squad got in a single game Friday against Castle Rock, winning a Trico League donnybrook, 15-14. The Bruins (5-5 overall, 1-3 league) and Rockets were supposed to play a doubleheader, but the Gorge snow earlier in the week and then the extra innings on Friday scrubbed that idea.
Coach Muehlbauer called the one-run win an “ugly game”, but he was quick to point out that his young squad’s never-say-die attitude helped it overcome a seven-run deficit.
“The kids fought back in the bottom of the seventh, down 13-6, with seven runs to tie it up,” he explained.
Each team scored in the eighth inning to knot things up, 14-14, and send the game to the ninth. That’s when Columbia took advantage of two Castle Rock errors to pull out the win. Wesley White and Kai Brasuell both reached on infield errors. Porter Haskel reached base on a walk, before Deegan Bryan made solid contact, hitting the ball to the right side of the field scoring Wesley White for the walk-off winning run.
Bryson Sauter threw the final four innings to earn the pitching win. He also added two hits, as did teammates Haskell (two RBI) and Nathan Roth (three RBI). One of Roth’s was a double; Sawyer Muehlbauer also doubled. William Shute and Bryan also knocked in two runs apiece.
The extra innings necessitated that the second game of the scheduled doubleheader be rescheduled, possibly for this Saturday at Castle Rock. Columbia was scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday at La Center and a single game against the same team at home on Friday – weather permitting.
