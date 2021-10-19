A hobbled Columbia High football team seeks win No. 2 Friday at home against Fort Vancouver, the team the Bruins beat Sept. 25.
The young Bruin team (1-6 overall, 0-3 Trico League) has shown continued improvement since that exciting, 50-42, nonleague win, but victories have proven elusive. Recent illness and injuries haven’t helped matters, either.
Columbia was without two starting offensive linemen and do-everything quarterback/defensive back Jace Greenwood in its Trico game last Friday at La Center. The result was a 57-0 loss to the Wildcats (4-2 overall, 2-0 Trico). The Bruin linemen were out with injuries and Greenwood was not feeling well and did not travel to the game.
For Columbia to get back on track this week against Fort Vancouver, Coach Dan Smith said the Bruins need to, first, get healthy. “Defensively, we need to tackle better and maintain our assignments,” Smith said. “Offensively, we need to trust our triple option.”
Columbia’s defense was on its heels at the outset against La Center and the Bruin offense couldn’t maintain any sustained drives. La Center was ahead 21-0 after one quarter and the Bruins managed 79 yards of total offense.
The Columbia-Fort game is the Bruin homecoming contest and begins at 7 p.m. Fort Vancouver is 0-5 this season, 0-2 in the Trico.
