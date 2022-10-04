The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team bounced back from a 2-1 home loss Sept. 24 to King’s Way Christian and won a WIAA Class 1A Trico League home contest 3-2 over the Castle Rock High Rockets on Sept. 27 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
A Sept. 29 Bruin home game against the La Center High Wildcats was postponed.
The Bruins (2-1 league, 4-2 overall) were hoping to get another win when they traveled to Vancouver for an Oct. 4 Trico League contest versus the Seton Catholic High Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Bruins play their next match Thursday at home at 6 p.m. in a nonleague contest against the Fort Vancouver High Trappers (1-6). Columbia follows with an Oct. 11 home game at 6 p.m. versus the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-4 league, 2-5 overall).
The Bruins, guided by Coach Adriana Clayton, trailed 2-0 at halftime against Castle Rock, but turned the tide with three second-half goals to get the win. “We had no subs due to injuries and illness,” said Clayton. “Our team was exhausted, but our momentum changed when sophomore Sequoia Cohen took the ball from midfield and scored two goals to tie it up. We were successful in the second half due to our great display of teamwork. Every player on the field from our goalie through to our forwards had a part in insuring the win.”
Columbia sophomore Athziri Cortes scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins. Cortes took control of a loose ball that Taylor Hanson sent toward the goal area on a pass from just outside the 18-yard box and then she kicked it into the net.
“I felt very proud of the team,” said Clayton. “Players gave it their all and there were even tears of joy from some of them. Freshman Sage Witherite controlled the midfield and created offensive plays while also helping out defensively. Sophomore Sadie Hohensee played very consistent while working hard as our central defender. Senior Miranda Plascencia played very aggressively for the entire 80 minutes, and she constantly supported her teammates.”
