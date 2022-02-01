Hood River, The Dalles and Columbia competed along with 21 other teams at Saturday’s Girls Classic at Hood River Valley High School.
Columbia High sophomore Jessica Polkinghorn was the top local finisher, winning the 155-pound weight class. Polkinghorn won by fall over Katy Wetzel of Centennial High in a quick 41 seconds and then beat Kattelyn Brock of La Grande in the final in 31 seconds.
“Polkinghorn seems to be turning up the heat and really competing tough at every opportunity she gets, which is what I really like to see,” Columbia Coach Michael Muehlbauer said.
Columbia’s Caroline Meinzer also competed for Columbia at the meet.
Maisie Bandal-Ramirez of The Dalles won three of her five matches at 125 pounds. She lost in the quarterfinals but bounced back with decision in the consolation rounds. She edged Annabelle Ramos of David Douglas, 4-0, and then won by major decision over Baynur Sheikh of Hillsboro. Gracianna Strickland of Hillsboro ended Bandal-Ramirez’s attempt at a placing with a win by fall in the consolation semifinals.
Host Hood River had two placers in Karol Najera and Ximena Galvez. Galvez was third, scoring 14 of Hood River’s 31 team points. She lost her first match at 110 pounds by fall to St. Helens’ Ashley Wilis, but won three in a row to finish third. Galvez won by major decision over Emilee Williamson of Mountain View; won by fall over Ashley Guzman of David Douglas; and won the third-place match by fall over Florecita Villagomez of La Grande.
Najera scored HRV’s 17 other team points enroute to fourth place. She won her first match at 100 pounds but lost her second, in the quarterfinals. Najera then rebounded with three pins to reach the third-place match where she won by default.
Hood River was the top local team finishing 15th overall. The competition for first was extremely close. La Granda won with 104 points, LaPine was second at 103, and Forest Grove and St. Helens tied for third at 102.
