The Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team had three games canceled recently because of winter weather conditions in the Gorge but they resumed their WIAA Class 1A non-league schedule this week.

The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, lost their last match-up on Dec. 6, 78-15, to the No. 1 ranked Class 4A Camas High Papermakers at Camas High School. The Bruins were hoping to bounce back and get a win over the No. 1 ranked Corbett High Cardinals (4-0) of the OSAA Class 3A Coastal Range League in Monday’s home game at Columbia High School in White Salmon.