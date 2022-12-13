The Columbia High Bruins girls basketball team had three games canceled recently because of winter weather conditions in the Gorge but they resumed their WIAA Class 1A non-league schedule this week.
The Bruins, guided by first-year Coach Justin Frazier, lost their last match-up on Dec. 6, 78-15, to the No. 1 ranked Class 4A Camas High Papermakers at Camas High School. The Bruins were hoping to bounce back and get a win over the No. 1 ranked Corbett High Cardinals (4-0) of the OSAA Class 3A Coastal Range League in Monday’s home game at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
“We were outclassed in our last game against a very good Camas team,” said Frazier. “They (Papermakers) are a top contender for a state title this season after taking fourth place last year and they have all their starters back. I think we’ll bounce back and be more competitive against teams that we’re matched up better to play against. We have a pretty tough preseason schedule and we’re playing a lot of really good teams, but hopefully that will help us get ready for the regular season.”
The Bruins’ top scores are seniors Maggie Bryan and Sydney Aman, but some other players are also capable of contributing to the offense, as well, including senior guards Ella Reed, Teagan Blankenship, Sonya Rubio, and Sophia Acosta.
“Because of the games that we’ve had canceled, we’re a little bit behind some of the other teams that we’re playing and so we’re hoping to get some games rescheduled,” said Frazier.
Columbia plays its next contest Wednesday at home at 7 p.m. against the Montesano High Bulldogs (2-1).
Commented