Columbia High’s wrestlers gained valuable experience Dec. 21, when the young Bruin team competed at Gorge neighbor Hood River Valley in a non-league dual match.
The host Eagles won the varsity competition, 46-27; the varsity matches were wrestled under the spotlight in the HRV gymnasium.
Columbia had three wrestlers win their first varsity match, including frosh Cassidy Hipskind, who won by fall over Fatima Munoz at 130 pounds. Other first varsity match wins for Columbia came from sophomore Levi Childers at 106 pounds (4-1 decision over Romeo Castillo), and frosh Sawyer Muehlbauer, who won by fall over Mason Steffers.
Columbia’s Calvin Andrews won by fall over Lane Chandler at 145 pounds. Andrews’ teammate, Austin Johnson, made his varsity debut for the Bruins, losing by fall at 120 pounds to fellow freshman Connor Farlow.
“I believe we improved some from our first outing against Stevenson,” Coach Mike Muehlbauer said. “As a whole we were more aggressive and looked more confident on the mat.
“It will take some time; our guys and gals haven’t wrestled competitively for two years. And the vast majority were in seventh and eighth grade at the time they wrestled.”
Columbia used the match to give as many wrestlers as possible — junior varsity and varsity — a chance to compete in front of a crowd.
“We did our best to match up as many wrestlers as we could within their respective weight classes,” Muehlbauer said. “In doing so, we had a handful of matches between ourselves.”
The Bruins were scheduled to compete over the Christmas break at a tournament in Washougal, but it was canceled due to COVID. Columbia High returns to competition Jan. 1 at a tournament in Toppenish.
Commented