Columbia High’s girls soccer team begins its Trico League season in earnest this week.
The Bruins, 4-1 overall, are coming off their first setback this fall, a 7-0 loss to unbeaten Tenino on Sept. 23.
Columbia was scheduled to play a home match Monday against visiting Castle Rock (result came after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins are at Seton Catholic on Thursday and host King’s Way Christian on Oct. 5.
Coach Adriana Clayton’s team road a four-match win streak into the Tenino showdown of unbeatens, but the Bruins had no answer for the Beaver offense and could not crack its defense. Five of Tenino’s six wins have been by shutout; the Beavers have outscored opponents 27-1.
Columbia’s four-game win streak included back-to-back victories against Stevenson, 2-0 on Sept. 13 and 3-2 on Sept. 17.
Commented