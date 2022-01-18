Two steps forward, and one, two or three — depending on test results — back. So goes the life of COVID-mired high school sports.
Columbia High’s girls basketball team took its turn dealing head-on with the pandemic this past week — and all it involves — including positive tests, missed practices and games, juggled lineups, etc. It was the Bruins’ turn to answer the question: Who’s available this week?
On the other hand, La Center was seemingly at full strength Jan. 11 when the Wildcats came to White Salmon for a Trico League game. Kylee Stephens and Gianna D’Emilio combined for 54 points in La Center’s 62-34 win. D’Emilio made four of La Center’s six 3-pointers. She had 11 points in the first quarter, helping her team to a 31-14 lead at halftime.
Maggie Bryan scored 16 points to lead the Bruins, which had three previous games postponed by weather or COVID. Coach Howard Kreps, who is admittedly getting tired about monitoring player health vs., say, poring over scouting reports, said his team needs to get into a rhythm.
“We didn’t defend, we didn’t shoot well,” against La Center, Kreps said. “Of course, we had three players out.”
Columbia is scheduled to play Wednesday at Castle Rock and hosts Seton Catholic on Friday. On Saturday, the Bruins host Gorge neighbor Stevenson in a girls-boys double-header starting at 3 p.m.
“I think we’re close (to being back to full strength),” he said. “We’re testing every other day. The last week — Friday — we only had one kid test positive. I’m feeling relatively confident.
“We can’t get into a rhythm. Of course, (when) two out of your top six girls are sitting at home …” Kreps said, his voice trailing off. “There’s a competitive part of me that just wants these players to have a chance. And, we’re not the only one in this situation.”
Castle Rock and Seton played last week, with the host Cougars winning at home, 45-24. Columbia will have to contain Hannah Jo Hammerstrom, who scored 16 points, and Cami Price, who grabbed 21 rebounds for Seton. Castle Rock was playing without leading scorer Brooke Wirkkala, one of five seniors on its roster. Wirkkala was the Trico League’s MVP in volleyball this past fall.
