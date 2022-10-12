The Columbia High Bruins girls soccer team split two Trico League games last week and remains within reach of accomplishing its goal of advancing to the WIAA Class 1A district and state playoffs.

The Bruins, guided by Coach Adriana Clayton, lost 8-1 on the road to the Seton Catholic High Cougars (5-1 league, 8-2 overall) Oct. 4 in Vancouver. The Bruins (2-3 league, 5-4 overall) bounced back with a 6-0 win over the Fort Vancouver High Trappers (0-2 league, 1-8 overall) Oct. 6 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.