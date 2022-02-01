Columbia High’s boys basketball team faces its second successive four-game, five-day stretch this week.
The Bruins (0-12 overall, 0-4 Trico League) were scheduled to play at Seton Catholic on Monday (result came after the print edition deadline) followed by three games in a three-day stretch starting Wednesday.
Columbia had a similar schedule last week, as the Bruins raced to make up contests that were postponed because of COVID protocols. Columbia lost home league games to King’s Way (Jan. 25) and La Center (Jan. 27). The Bruins also lost on the road at King’s Way last Friday before dropping a nonleague home game on Saturday to Goldendale (60-51).
Senior Bryson Sauter scored 18 points and senior teammate Carson Lanz added 17 points for the Bruins in their 73-53 home loss to La Center. A day later on the road in Vancouver, senior Ben Allen scored 11 points and Lanz chipped in 10 against league-leading King’s Way, which won 47-30.
Columbia concludes its regular season this week with three games starting Wednesday vs. visiting Castle Rock. The Bruins host Seton on Thursday and then travel to play at Castle Rock on Friday.
The games against Castle Rock (8-7 overall, 1-4 Trico) take on added incentive for the Bruins, as a sweep of the Rockets likely will give Columbia the Trico’s No. 4 seed into the District 1 playoffs. The top four teams from the Trico and Evergreen leagues qualify for district. The playoffs begin Feb. 10 with higher-seeded teams hosting game — Evergreen No. 1 hosting the Trico No. 4, for example.
