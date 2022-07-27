Bilingual Basquetbol

Antonio Salinas shows a young camper how to shoot a basketball on July 22 at Mid Valley Elementary. Salinas is currently a guard for the Western Oregon mens basketball team.

Antonio Salinas le muestra a un joven campista cómo disparar una pelota de baloncesto el 22 de julio en Mid Valley Elementary. Salinas es actualmente un guardia para el equipo de baloncesto masculino del oeste de Oregón.

 Noah Noteboom photo

NBA G-League Coach Mitch Thompson and his Bilingual Básquetbol program hosted its first camp outside of Irrigon on July 22 at Mid Valley Elementary.

Young athletes, ages 6-18, were invited to take part in a free, one-day clinic put on by Thompson and a handful of other experienced counselors. Adrian Romero played at Lewis and Clark College, Antonio Salinas currently plays at Western Oregon University, Danny Soto is a video coordinator with the Mexico City Capitanes — the newest NBA G-League team — and Anthony Landeros was coached by Thompson at Irrigon High School.

Ivan of the Last Hope Barbershop in Hood River made sure any kid who wanted a haircut received one free of charge.

