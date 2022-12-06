The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team faced a very tough opponent in the season opener on the road Dec. 2 at Banks High, losing 52-25 to the Braves.

Banks was ranked No. 6 with 17-8 record and advanced to the 4A state playoffs in addition to winning the Cowapa League Championship last year. Despite their move down to Class 3A this year, the Braves are still a strong squad after losing just three players to graduation and they have nine players returning from last year’s successful playoff team.