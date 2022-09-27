Ione/Arlington Cardinals versus Sherman County Huskies

Sherman County Huskey senior Margan Geary, celbrates clean kill against Ione/Arlington Cardinals during Sept. 13, 2022 game in Moro.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Sherman on the East and South Wasco on the West continue to lead the Big Sky volleyball standings midway through the season.

The defending Big Sky League Champion South Wasco County High Redsides won their seventh straight game, 2-0, over Mohawk (7-0 Mountain West League, 9-6 overall) in the Mustang Classic Tournament Sept. 24 at Mohawk High School. The Redsides won their opening match in the tourney, 2-0, over the Thurston High JV squad. The Redsides’ win streak was snapped in their final match of the 16-team tourney, as they lost 3-2 to the Class 2A Oakridge High Warriors.