Sherman on the East and South Wasco on the West continue to lead the Big Sky volleyball standings midway through the season.
The defending Big Sky League Champion South Wasco County High Redsides won their seventh straight game, 2-0, over Mohawk (7-0 Mountain West League, 9-6 overall) in the Mustang Classic Tournament Sept. 24 at Mohawk High School. The Redsides won their opening match in the tourney, 2-0, over the Thurston High JV squad. The Redsides’ win streak was snapped in their final match of the 16-team tourney, as they lost 3-2 to the Class 2A Oakridge High Warriors.
The Redsides remained undefeated in the Big Sky League West Division standings following a 3-0 home win over the Dufur High Rangers (3-2 league, 3-6) Sept. 22 at South Wasco County High School in Maupin. The No. 13-ranked Redsides are atop the league with a 5-0 mark and they’re 12-5 overall (as of Sunday).
The Redsides have won six straight Class 1A games and are 9-2 overall. The Redsides play their next game Thursday at 5 p.m. versus the Lyle/Wishram High Eagles at Lyle High School. The Redsides follow with a dual match at home Saturday as they’ll meet the Condon High Blue Devils (2-2 league, 3-6) at 10 a.m., followed by a 2 p.m. contest against the Bickleton High Pirates (1-3 league, 1-5).
The No. 20 ranked Sherman County Huskies lead the Big Sky East Division standings with a 5-1 record and they’re 11-2 overall. The Huskies have won six straight, including a 3-0 home win over Condon on Sept. 22. The Huskies also won 3-2 at home over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (3-2 league, 6-6) on Sept. 20.
The Huskies will be seeking a sixth straight Big Sky win when they meet the No. 16-ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (3-2 league, 10-4 overall) in their next match Thursday at 5 p.m. at Arlington High School. Sherman then plays a 2 p.m. match Saturday at Horizon Christian, followed by an Oct. 4 home game at 5 p.m. versus Bickleton.
Dufur had a rough start to its season while losing its first five non-league games. The Rangers have turned things around though since beginning Big Sky play as they’ve won three out of five league games, including a 3-0 home win over Horizon on Sept. 20.
Lyle/Wishram won its first Big Sky League game 3-0 over Horizon Sept. 22 in Hood River. The Cougars meet the Redsides in their next match Thursday at home at 5 p.m., followed by a dual match Saturday at Dufur High School.
Horizon Christian plays it next match Thursday at 5 p.m. versus the Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles (2-3 league, 7-6 overall). The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Lyle on Sept. 20 at Klickitat High School. Klickwood will play a dual match Saturday at South Wasco. The Eagles play Bickleton at 10 a.m., followed by a noon match versus Condon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.