Hood River Valley’s Lauraine Smith finished second in her weight division at last weekend’s high school wrestling tournament at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
As a team, the Eagle girls were 17th of 29 with 42 points.
Smith lost her only match of five, 7-1, to Cleveland High’s Isabel Herring in the 155-pound final. Smith pinned each of her other opponents enroute to a spot in the championship match.
Hood River had four others compete in the tourney. HRV’s Sophia Keolker won one of two wrestled matches at 120 pounds. She lost in the first found to Ivy McIntosh of team champion Dallas; McIntosh wrestled in the 2022 girls state tournament. Keolker bounced back with a pin in the consolation rounds.
Lawrence Mitchell-Williams was ninth at 135 pounds, and Xiomara Gordian-Gomez was ninth at 155 pounds. Teammate Valeria Solorio Campos was 10th at 170 pounds, winning one of three matches in the tourney.
Mitchell-Williams battled back from a first-round loss to Carley Ocampo of Liberty by winning three straight consolation matches. Ocampo went on the finish seventh. Mitchell-Williams beat Zamara Peterson of Sherwood, 7-4, in the match for ninth place.
Gordian-Gomez lost her first wrestled match, by a second-round pin to Dallas High’s Jenna Rogers, who placed sixth overall. The HRV wrestler followed with three pins in the consolation rounds, including one in the second round over Dora Hussein of David Douglas in her final match of the tourney.
