April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
GOLDENDALE — This April, the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign builds on a vision and call to action of “Building Safe Online Spaces Together.”
The motivation behind the theme is to build online communities centered on respect, inclusion, and safety — where harassment, assault, and abuse are taken seriously. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center provides research and tools to advocates supporting its mission.
As technology has evolved to become part of our everyday lives, our awareness of how it can be used to bully, threaten, and abuse has grown. Just over the past few decades, terms such as “sextortion,” “revenge porn,” and “doxxing” have entered the public vocabulary.
Online sexual abuse is sexual harassment, exploitation, or abuse through screens, like computers, tablets, or cell phones.
Common online abusive behaviors may consist of creating or posting unsolicited explicit images or content, like:
- Sending someone unwelcome communication about sex or hateful comments.
- Sending partners, friends, acquaintances, or strangers unwanted requests for nude photos or videos.
- Sharing intimate images or videos without the consent of everyone involved.
- Grooming children for potential sexual abuse either online or offline.
- Posting of child sexual abuse materials, also known as child pornography.
These examples represent just a fraction of the ways that consent and boundaries are violated online. The law identifies some acts as criminal, others violate rules put in place by social media platforms, and others are normalized and not taken seriously.
Sometimes violence is initiated online and then takes place in person. In other instances, the violence takes place entirely behind screens. Even though the abuse occurs virtually, the impact on the victim, their loved ones, and the community can be just as harmful as sexual violence committed in person.
The awareness month sheds light on sexual assault as a critical issue. It de-stigmatizes survivors by helping to reduce the shame they may feel and encourages them to seek support. It provides advocates and educators tools and resources to engage their community in prevention and education.
Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. Take action to promote the safety of others and show survivors they are believed and supported.
For more information or assistance, contact Programs for Peaceful Living in Goldendale at 509-773-6100 or the Bingen office at 509-493-2662. If you are in crisis, call the 24/7 toll-free crisis line at 844-493-1709.
