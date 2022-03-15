26th District — Hood River and portions of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Wasco counties.
Republican primary
Steve Bates-R
Steve Bates is a resident of Boring, Ore., and is presently employed as president, Vietnam War Memorial Fund; vice president/secretary, Boring, Ore., Foundation; and founder and president, Oregon Fire Equipment Co., Ltd.
Bates’ occupational history includes founder and managing partner, Stephen L. Bates Enterprises, LLC; Sales Supervisor, Western Fire Equipment Co.; District Marketing Manager, Curtis Industries, Inc.; Representative, Micro Reproductions, Inc.; and Owner, Steve’s Shell Service
He is a graduate of Barlow High School. His previous government experience includes chair of the Boring Community Planning Organization, 2011-14.
Daniel G. Bonham-R (Incumbent)
Daniel Bonham is a resident of The Dalles, currently employed in the Oregon State Legislature District 59 Representative and owner of Maupin’s Stoves & Spas in The Dalles since 2007.
Bonham’s occupational experience includes director of sales with RB Rubber, athletic division, 2006-2007, and director of sales and marketing at Evergreen International Aviation, 1999-2006.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Linfield College and is a graduate of Tigard High School. His prior government experience includes City of The Dalles Budget Committee; City Municipal Court Task Force — City of The Dalles; and Urban Renewal Budget Committee — City of The Dalles.
Michael J. Nugent-R
Michael Nugent is a resident of Corbett and is currently employed as Respiratory Pathogen Program Manager, Oregon Health Authority, and Ponder Breeze Farm, a small family-owned mixed produce and cane berry farm in Corbett, operated in conjunction with local farmer.
Nugent’s occupational background includes senior vice president, business development, healthcare technology; nursing home administrator; NASA, junior compliance specialist with integrated science solutions, Ames Research Center. He has a Bachelor’s degree, political science, Santa Clara University.
Nugent holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Santa Clara University. His previous government experience includes principle executive manager with the State of Oregon and licensed nursing home administrator, working with county and state level health and safety regulators.
Democrat primary
Raz Mason-D The Dalles
Raz Mason is a resident of The Dalles, currently employed as a private security provider.
Mason’s occupational background includes climate change education foundation executive director; secondary teacher (mathematics, science, social studies, English language arts, career/technical and agriculture); hospital chaplain and domestic abuse shelter case manager, trainer and volunteer coordinator.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, minor political science, from Bryn Mawr College; master’s degree in pastoral studies from Seattle University and a master’s degree in ministerial preparation, teacher training, from Harvard Divinity School.
