Oregon Food Bank will hold a public meeting for comments at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Port of The Dalles office, located at 3636 Klindt Drive in The Dalles.
OFB is applying to the USDA Rural Development, Community Facility Grant Program for funding of the Columbia Gorge Food Bank warehouse refrigeration renovation, a $380,000 project. The meeting is a requirement of the USDA application.
For more information or for a link to attend the meeting virtually, please contact Stephanie Fong at sfong@oregonfoodbank.org.
