Endorsement
After being taken advantage of, locally I have found a plumbing company that is courteous and friendly and above all honest from the beginning. They will let you know what is going on from the beginning to the end. At the end of the job, you will get a printout detailing everything. The company is Camp's Plumbing. I can guarantee that you won't be disappointed.
Warren Wols
Hood River
Jen for HRCSD Board
I endorse Jennifer Kelly for HRCSD School Board Position #7. My endorsement is based on Jen’s proven track record of learning school board and district operations by her active participation over the past year. Jen didn’t always agree with the Board or District decisions; but she learned the basis of decisions, provided informed input and suggestions, and has shown significant time commitment to understanding district wide issues. Jen provided significant informed public comment to ongoing COVID-19 policy decision making and went on to provide calculations with direct relevance to the 100-person cohort rule (a concern regarding re-opening of HRV). Jen also provides many years of professional experience with budgets, union negotiations, and a calm, informed approach to constructive discussion and decision making. I believe Jen brings the time commitment and experience to provide excellence to our community in this school board position.
Rich Truax
Hood River
Yacht shrinkage
I live in Lyle, across the River. I am quite upset to find that the Washington Legislature has just passed a 7% capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other capital assets where the profit exceeds $250,000.
How monstrous. No man’s property is safe when the Legislature is in session.
My accountant has just informed me I shall have to downsize my 175-foot yacht down to a 150-foot yacht.
I’m in shock. Oh the horror! Oh the inhumanity
Where am I going to put both the pool table and the hot tub in a tiny little 150-foot yacht? Sob!
If it can happen in Washington, it can happen in Oregon. Take warning, Oregonians!
Jerrold Richards
Lyle
Elect Litwer
I’m writing this letter in support of Lach Litwer for position #3, Port of Hood River.
I have gotten to know Lach and his family over the course of several years through workforce housing projects that we have partnered up on. While he is committed to attainable housing options for this area, he has a much wider range of experience and expertise that he would bring to the table as a Port representative. He’s not a one-issue candidate. We need some younger energy and vision in government, which Lach has an abundance of. He grew up in Portland and has a remarkable resume that I would encourage voters to read at www.votelitwer.com. I’m giving Lach my enthusiastic support knowing him to be a thoughtful, intelligent, problem solver.
Michael Kitts
Vote
By now, registered voters in Oregon should have received their ballots in the mail. If you haven’t yet gotten yours, check with your county clerk’s office. Your vote is a terrible thing to waste.
This election, I’ll be casting my vote for Michael Held, Ellen Woods, and Annette Foley Byers for North Wasco Parks and Recreation District. All three of these people have roots in our community, as well as the skills and ambition to take our parks to the next level — re-establishing Sorosis Park to it’s former glory but with more resiliency; adding new parks, including a dog park; bringing more activities and music to our parks; and managing all the budget and other details required of a Parks Board member.
Please join me in voting for Held, Woods, and Byers for parks we can all enjoy to the fullest!
Deborah Ferrer
The Dalles
Scenic Area conflict
The Wasco County Board of Commissioners is moving to separate its planning department from working with the Columbia River Scenic Area planning department after 34 years of working together.
We understand there has been longstanding disagreements between Wasco County Board of Commissioners and the Gorge Commission but what would the citizens of Wasco County stand to gain from this separation?
It appears to us that Wasco County citizens have much more to lose if the Wasco County Board of Commissioners vote to leave this cooperative agreement.
For Wasco County residents living outside the urban growth boundaries but inside the Scenic Gorge Area, they will likely see their permit process increase from months to years and Wasco County will lose the millions of dollars of potential grants from Nation Scenic Area economic development funds,
Wasco County Commissioners need to "bury the hatchet" and represent all of us and help protect our beautiful Columbia River Gorge.
Wasco County's cooperation is greatly needed at this time. Our beauty attracts tourists from all over the world, in part thanks to the Gorge Scenic Act.
Do not separate from the Gorge Commission! it would be a grave mistake. Separating from the Gorge Commission will not solve the problems.
Karen and Steve Murray
The Dalles
Swift for Port
Some of us might let a Port of The Dalles commission election go by without much comment, though these are important positions. But for this month’s special election, I am happy to be voting for Marcus Swift.
I’ve heard this statement several times from people in the past year: “We don’t want to be Hood River.” The Dalles is and needs to be its own community, a place not just to visit, but to build a life, to raise a family, maybe start a business, retire in peace.
A place that’s both prosperous and affordable, in other words.
That’s my vision as a city councilor, and I know Marcus Swift shares it, too, in his campaign to join the Port of The Dalles. Our community benefits when we have experienced voices in balance with fresh perspectives — which is just what Marcus will bring to the Port.
I appreciate Marcus’ entrepreneurial spirit, and his commitment both to values and to people.
Whatever he digs into, he digs deep. He’s a small-business owner who is investing in The Dalles. Marcus is a guy who can be both tough and compassionate, someone we all would benefit from in public office.
I know that with Marcus on board, we can expect a Port commission that is fiscally prudent, and works to attract not just companies, but good-paying jobs. Let’s elect Marcus Swift to the Port of The Dalles.
Dan Richardson
The Dalles
Governmental chaos
I am an older white male retired and currently residing in The Dalles area for the past 30 years. I am a registered independent voter and over my lifetime I have voted for both Democrat and Republican candidates.
Never in my lifetime have a seen such a disarray in the nation's political status. We also have a "nit-wit" governor who seems intent on ruining whats left of the state's economy through her inconsistent and ill advised handling of the pandemic.
It has been said that the populace gets the government they deserve. After seeing what's happening to the once fine city of Portland, it scares the hell out of me.
Scott Maitland
Mosier
Race relations
I simply must respond to a letter to the editor in the April 28th edition of this [under the headline "Vote Hosford, Kelly, Parr."
I agree with [with the author] that schools should have waited until fall to reopen, but I cannot for the life of me understand how the author came to the conclusion that it is the fault of President Biden and Governor Brown.
Kate Brown, for her part, is considering a shutdown of indoor dining again, and has been facing down recall efforts by Republicans who continue to downplay COVID-19 in favor of economic growth. [The author] may want to reevaluate the cause of the continuation of this pandemic.
Even more insulting though, is the thinly veiled suggestion that race is biological, and that ‘critical race theory’ is an ‘ideology’ that amounts to teaching white people to hate themselves.
“Race” is a pseudoscientific category based primarily on skin color, and which has adapted over hundreds of years to meet the ends of structural power. Irish, Italian, and German immigrants in the 19th century were considered non-white until they were folded into “whiteness” in order to consolidate social power against black and brown folks.
And finally, critical race theory is not about white guilt and self hatred, but about examining privilege, and the intersection of society, law, and race.
To illustrate: A racist would look at a disproportionately high rate of crime amongst black populations and attribute it to their skin color, their race. A student of CRT would assess the rate of criminality as being a result of decades of red lining and gentrification pushing generations of colored folks into slums with little economic opportunity within legal means.
That’s not ideology; it’s a lens of analysis.
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Benjamin Sheppard is employed as a social worker.
Vote Litwer
I have gotten to know Lach Litwer over the past few years, both personally and professionally. Lach is a proven leader with a broad range of work and life experiences that make him well suited to a position on the Port of Hood River Commission.
Lach’s work experience includes organizational management, public policy, legislative affairs, and project finance (to name a few).
Lach’s most recent work has focused on infrastructure, primarily around energy and telecommunications. Lach would bring experience in planning and developing large scale projects, working with diverse partners to reach a common goal, and managing large budgets.
Finally, Lach Litwer knows what long term dedication means with over 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Join me in voting for Lach Litwer for Port of Hood River position 3.
Les Perkins
Parkdale
Willer endorsement
It is my pleasure to endorse John Willer for The Port of The Dalles Commission in the May 18 election. The purpose of the Port is economic development with emphasis on development. John Willer is himself a developer and employer having built buildings in The Dalles and created industry that supports fifty employees. We need John’s perspective as a developer. He has experienced the process of making a capital investment in the district which will inform his role at the Port. The Port is not financially constrained at this time, but in need of fresh ideas. John will look for pocket development opportunities across the district and bring the creativity, vision and courage to his service on the Port Commission. Please vote in the May 18 election and vote for John Willer.
Betsy Hege
The Dalles
Kiss Goodbye
As a liberal American I feel obligated to meet conservatives halfway on things we all agree upon. I have to admit I finally agree with conservative Tucker Carlson on something. Last night on Fox, Carlson urged viewers who see children wearing masks to treat it (just like someone beating a kid in Walmart). “Call the police immediately, contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives,” said Mr. Carlson.
Let me be clear. I don’t agree that I am abusing my child by having him wear a mask. I also don’t agree with a stranger interfering in how I protect my child and everyone around him through a simple, disease-prevention device like a face mask. Furthermore, I believe it is ridiculous that Mr. Carlson would suggest wasting tax dollars and the time of trained professionals to rescue my “abused” son from his mask-wearing horror. I guess I don’t really agree with a single word he said last night.
What I do agree with Carlson about is his personal stance on individual liberties and the government (and misinformed strangers) staying out of my family’s business.
I don’t know if Carlson did a 180 last night just for ratings, or if he is losing his edge. I am starting to believe there really are space lasers, and they have somehow zapped the brilliant mind of Tucker Carlson.
God help us if we lose people like Carlson who demonstrate so much integrity.
If that happens we can kiss accurate news reporting and commentary goodbye.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
Support for Litwer
I am writing to express my support for Lach Litwer as a candidate for the Port Commission, Position 3. As the retiring commission president, I looked for steady hands to continue the success the Port has had in fostering economic activity and quality of life in the port district, as well as someone with the experience to be effective in advancing the current bridge replacement effort. I believe Lach has those qualities.
The experience Lach has in infrastructure finance is an important part of why I'm supporting him. His work managing the financing of large public infrastructure projects at Department of Defense installations included both congressionally funded and public-private partnership strategies. Given that both of these approaches may be relevant to bridge replacement, this is exactly the expertise we need on the Commission.
Lach and Alexia's choice to raise their two children in Hood River is the best incentive I can think of to see that Hood River remains a place that is healthy and in-spiring for our kids and can provide living wage jobs for them when they grow up.
He is willing to engage in addressing the hard problems every popular small town has, such as work force housing and maintaining the character that makes this a desirable place to live.
I urge you to join me in voting for Lach for Port Commission, Position 3! To learn more about Lach visit www.votelitwer.com or Facebook at Face-book.com/VoteLitwer.
John Everitt
Hood River
Indigenous representation
I am so excited to support Lucille Begay for The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Directors Position #7. To the best of my knowledge, her candidacy marks the first Indigenous person (and woman!) to run for office in Wasco County.
The peoples of the Wasco, Wishram, Yakama, Umatilla, and Warm Springs have long lived on lands where The Dalles stands now. However, any representation of tribal members in modern-day political offices in Wasco County has been limited, if any.
Lucille Begay has been a lifelong resident of Celilo Wyam Village, and granddaughter of Chief Howard Jim.
It is so exciting to have a new perspective being brought forward by a upstanding member of our com-munity and I look forward to supporting Ms. Begay in her run for this office.
Vote Lucille Begay!
Dawn Rasmussen
The Dalles
Schools Need Rigor
Our schools needs leadership that will focus on rigor, relationships and relevance. As more and more students go back to school, leadership needs to focus not only on ensuring the safety of all children, but also addresses individual student achievement. Vote for Barb Hosford and Jennifer Kelly for Hood River School Board or Holly Gove for The North Wasco County School Board.
Amy Nelson
Hood River
Fresh perspective
Please join me in voting for Lach Litwer for Port Commission Position 3. I have had the opportunity to work with Lach through the Hood River Energy Council, which is helping advance the goals of the Energy Plan. Lach brought fresh perspective, common sense and vast experience to the group. He is a great listener who wants to hear people's ideas and work together to find innovative solutions. Lach's range of experience — from working for the Department of Defense on huge infrastructure projects to his experience working locally as a developer of workforce housing — is invaluable. We would be lucky to have Lach serve on the Port Commission.
Becky Brun
Portland
Original bigotry
In response to the letter titled "Teaching Issues" in the April 28 edition:
Truth: 1+1=2
Delirium: Faith in some book of old myths.
Criminal bigotry: abusing people if they don't believe some set of myths.
Adrian Fields
Hood River
Thistlethwaite for board
As a Mosier resident and parent to a 3rd grade student at Mosier Community School, I heartily support Rebecca Thistlethwaite for re-election to Zone 1 of the North Wasco County school board. Rebecca is a dedicated, hard-working public servant who has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to the district and the community.
While serving with Rebecca on the Mosier Community School board, I was continually impressed by her strategic thinking and fundraising expertise, as well as her commitment to equity within our school. During her term on the D21 board, I have appreciated Rebecca’s continuing support of MCS and her efforts to strengthen relationships between Mosier and the D21 community.
I strongly support Rebecca’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals for the district, including changing the name of Colonel Wright Elementary School. I believe Rebecca will continue to work to ensure all students feel welcome and supported in our schools.
Please join me in supporting Rebecca Thistlethwaite for the D21 school board.
Bernadine Herlihy
Mosier
Crafting the future
I recently received my second COVID-19 vaccine and I want to thank all the medical professionals and volunteers who have helped and continue to help our country move out from under the weight of the pandemic. I admire your courage and sacrifices.
For that matter any front line worker making a living by providing essential services.
Thank you for providing me the inspiration to shine my own light as brightly as possible in uncertain times.
Crafting a healthy and sustainable future will take all of us working together on society’s biggest issues.
We are all in this together regardless of who we vote for.
Avery Hoyt
White Salmon
Tragedy averted
Today a personal tragedy was miraculously averted for our family. I want to share what happened as a cautionary tale to my community.
I stopped at Safeway around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday along with my two dogs, a Border Collie and a Jack-Chi. I ran in to pick up flowers and was in the store for maybe five minutes.
I take my dogs with me often until it starts warming up too much, so I thought nothing of leaving them in the car.
I came out to find my Border Collie gone. I ran around calling her for about twenty minutes then went back to my car to drive around looking for her. It was then that I noticed her seat restraint had been unbuckled, which is impossible for a dog, even my brilliant BC!
I went back inside Safeway to ask about security video and returned to my car. I had a voice mail message from a lovely lady on State Street letting me know she had Maisie. I called and went over. She then told me what she had seen.
My dog was apparently in a white car with stickers all over the back, coming down 9th to State. She leapt out of that car, which sped away. The lovely lady and another man possibly from Eugene Street saw this transpire and both ran up to rescue Maisie.
Had my dog not jumped from that car I’m sure I never would’ve seen her again.
She’s got very good car etiquette and has never attempted to jump from a moving car, but apparently she knew she had to get away. Brilliant dog! So thanks to her courage and the lovely lady and her husband on State St, we have a happy ending.
This has always been a very dog friendly town and I am shocked this happened in Hood River.
Please be careful out there; there are people who will steal our dogs right out in the open on a sunny Saturday morning!
Pamela Tyler-Kroon
Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Vote Heidi Parr
Upon meeting Heidi several years ago I was instantly impressed with her authentic personality. Then she really amazed me when I learned that not only is she a firefighter, but a captain!
To be at that level, one must have the ability to look at what is in front of them and respond in a manner that addresses and corrects the issue while keeping the health and safety of those involved a priority. It is quick thinking at its finest.
Heidi knows first hand the realities that some children have been faced with during the closure of schools and realizes that kids need to be re-prioritized in our community.
Going on calls to homes where neglect is obvious isn’t helping our collective youth. Pre-pandemic, Oregon ranked in the bottom third in the country, our kids deserve better. They deserve to have a district who puts them first. Heidi also understands union negotiations, something our district recently took over a year to negotiate contracts. I feel she can help to bridge the gap in the future to assist in a smoother process.
Heidi understands that as a board member, when making decisions, one must consider all of the unintended consequences. Heidi will bring a fresh perspective and leadership to help balance the board. She is dedicated, thoughtful, mindful and wanting to ensure that ALL of our children receive the best opportunities possible.
Vote for Heidi Parr, she will work hard for ALL children.
Kristi Chapman
Hood River
Vote for Stice
Please join me in casting a ballot for Nathanael (Nate) Stice for Columbia Gorge Community College Director, Position 1.
I have had the privilege of working with Nate Stice over the past year. He is a dedicated professional who cares deeply about the residents of our region.
Access to higher education and workforce development for our students are key factors in creating a vibrant and resilient community.
Stice’s work as Assistant Director for Federal and State Affairs at the University of Oregon provides him with the insight and knowledge to facilitate the growth and development of CGCC, ensuring success for our students and families.
I know Nate will be a tremendous asset to our region, and I look forward to his insightful and innovative leadership.
Miriam D. McDonell, MD
The Dalles
