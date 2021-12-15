Delicious apples
Where are the Golden Delicious Apples?
I haven’t found any at the stores for at least the past two years.
There are massive amounts of other varieties. I’ve tried a few and they don’t measure up to the Golden Delicious, in my opinion, for “delicious” apple pies.
Patricia Ward
The Dalles
Good Hospital
Friday I was taken by ambulance to Skyline Hospital in White Salmon. Because I had heard mostly bad things about the hospital, I was dreading it.
I was completely surprised and very happy that I what heard was very wrong.
I won’t name names because I don’t remember all of them but I was a guest there three days and I was treated with great respect, concern and care. I almost enjoyed my time there.
I have a problem with breathing and I have really wanted and have thought I needed oxygen at home for several months now.
The doctor and I had a conversation about what the parameters were to receive that at home. He thought the only reason was oxygen in my blood stream.
I told him there were other reasons and instead of taking a hard line like a lot of doctors do in that they believe they know everything, he actually took the time to look at the regulations and found out there were other reasons.
I did not fit in those either but he looked.
Well, the reason of this letter is that I would definitely recommend this hospital!
Dennis Hoeye
Dallesport
Wear a mask
I guess everyone is tired of wearing masks. Me too. Meanwhile, COVID is spreading like never before. Hospitals are overwhelmed.
It terrifies some vulnerable old people to walk down the aisles of our supermarkets, and come across a maskless shopper. Please, my neighbors, cover you face AND nose. I do.
Tim Knowles
Hood River
Thank you Congress
Thanks to Congress and Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for the millions coming to rural health providers to keep up their critical COVID work. (“Wyden, Merkley: More than $118M in COVID Relief headed to Oregon” in Columbia Gorge News, Dec. 7, 2021). This is from the American Rescue Plan Act. Monies that reached families with children came faster in the form of monthly payments from the increased Child Tax Credit. This initiative has raised over three million children out of poverty. The House just passed an extension to this critical tax credit that helps families buy food, pay rent, and transportation to work. Time to ask Sens. Wyden and Merkley to work to pass this in the Senate as well. The extension of the Child Tax Credit is part of the Build Back Better legislation that also targets the housing crisis and high drug prices. Our calls to the Senators (202-224-3121) asking for their support in passing this bill can make all the difference for families.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.
Foster parents needed
There is a great need in our community for foster parents. My husband and I became foster parents 5 years ago through a great organization The Next Door. Yes, it is challenging at times, but when kiddos finally have what we call the “ahha moment “ and it finally clicks, everything they have being working on and we are teaching them and you see them take off and soar, it’s a amazing feeling. We have had some amazing kiddos. And it’s great when they still keep in touch and they say thank you for everything you did.
There are only a few in The Dalles area that work with The Next Door. It makes it challenging to have homes they can place for resources.
Our first kiddo is in college and doing great. One is in regular home and back in public school and working part time and doing well. We have six that still keep in touch.
I guess the point of this post is a call out to all to become a foster parent. It’s a rewarding job.
Barbara Snyder
The Dalles
Too much water
Way too much water and shoddy work. Traveling on 84 when it’s raining between Hood River and Troutdale is probably one of the most dangerous things you could do in the Gorge. Been traveling that road for almost 40 years and since the last resurfacing or whatever they wanna call what they did to it, it’s dangerous!
You don’t have to be driving fast, just driving even close to the center and the water from the other side can splash your car so bad that you can’t even see. Something needs to be done. Actually I’m kind of surprised the insurance companies haven’t investigated what is going on. To me it’s a pretty easy fix . The water only gathers in certain spots. If enough of us complain about it, the safer it will be for our young drivers or us older ones that knowhow short life is.
Mika Clark
Bingen
Demonstrate love?
It was suggested recently that members of the two political gangs should “demonstrate love.” I’m not a gangster, is this my concern? You want to practice deceptive love? Wonderful. I have a duty to the one truth of life to not only struggle in a daily attempt to “walk it” but to reveal it to my neighbors so one single lost gangster may see it. No, I am not “saving” anyone — you have to do that yourself. I tell you how to find intellectual enlightenment once you decide this political show is a deadly cancer.
To “demonstrate love” is no different than saying “let us agree to disagree” or “let us go along to get along.” Unfortunately these teachings are a bit cowardly. Harsh? Stern honest methods are needed now.
We are witnessing the powerful natural instincts of the deceptive heart dominating the lazy unenlightened mind. An enlightened mind should dominate that deceptive heart. People have become lazy and cowardly. The one truth has been buried under centuries of social, religious and so called scientific lies demanding too much work to uncover. It is easier to pretend to “love” each others lies and temporarily hide away any hostilities or disturbances.
“Demonstrating love” still avoids the main problem. Which is — you!
Look at you! What is needed from one individual is courage. The courage to examine what you believe. Question what you think to be right. Test and prove your foundation belief. Leave that other gangster alone, for they are just as lost as you in this furious maddening sea of lies. Are you too arrogant or lazy or cowardly to question your own foundation belief?
Humility would be nice. We don’t need more deceptive love. We need straight forward honest engaging adult conversation that leads to inquiring questions and honest answers. You scream at one another using your boring deceptive political one line slogans to camouflage your lies. If you cannot discuss it or defend it then it is probably a lie.
Don’t have questions? Here are two. Can you discuss and defend evolution? Can you discuss and defend “immortal soulism?”
Gary Fischer
The Dalles
No thanks
No thanks ... to the Democratic regime for closing down the Keystone Pipeline and stopping fracking on public land which has caused gas prices to go up, and begging the Saudis and Russians to pump more oil instead of asking Texas, Oklahoma, North and South Dakota and Alaska to produce more. Saudis and Russians said No! Our Keystone pipeline was stopped by the Democrats, but the Democratic regime ok’d Russians to build their pipeline. Now the regime wants to tap into the U.S. strategic oil supply, putting 2.7 days worth of gas into our marketplace. It might lower the price of a gallon of gas 10-15 cents. The strategic supply is for the U.S. in desperate times, such as war. This is like putting a bandage on cancer. No thanks for leaving $83-85 dollars worth of our military equipment at Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan for the Russians and Chinese to get them and figure out how they were built, so they can get ahead of our technology. No thanks to leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan to suffer under Taliban rules. No thanks for not finishing the Southern border wall, letting in millions of outsiders with no vetting, no vaccines and sending them around the U.S. to take our jobs and make us sick, while mandating our U.S. government employees to take the jab or lose their jobs, as well as truck drivers nurses, fire fighters, police and so many others. No thanks to not knowing when the leader of the free world declares that he forgets he is president. No thanks to the embarrassment of him showing cognitive decline to other world leaders who are top of their game, they are laughing at us. No thanks to the lies about the election systems not being connected to the internet so that China and Russia could hack in and change votes. No thanks to the government corruption to incarcerate people in solitary confinement for attending the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, when they never entered the Capitol building. If you don’t know about these things, you’re listening to the corrupt media who are aiding the Democratic regime. Think about “D” and realize that it is almost a failing grade. Consider “R” and realize that it denotes things like respect especially for the Constitution and rule of law and that gives us freedom! Please, wise up!
Georgia Murray
The Dalles
Editor’s note: According to the author, the information presented above has been reported by One America News and Fox News.
