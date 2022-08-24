Big money
Government enforcement agencies are by definition weaponized as necessary to enforce the law, sometimes against people who would rather it were not enforced.
Our system includes such enforcement being carried out within the framework of the rule of law, as opposed to rule by corrupt thugs, as for example in Russia or China presently. We’re not perfect at this, but it’s a good concept, I think.
Our system also includes in theory the election of people who oversee the above. Presently this responds too much to money and less to genuinely free, fair elections participated in by competent reasonably well informed citizens of well-developed character. But again it’s a good concept to aim for. A concept the authoritarian Trump thugs are specifically dedicated to destroying, unfortunately.
Government agencies can be overly influenced by, or essentially taken over by, those technically subject to enforcement by the agency. I think we’ve gone way too far that direction, and the phrase, “Government of the corporations, by the corporations and for the corporations” applies unfortunately too much.
I think the record of history is clear that the FBI, and the CIA and similar intelligence agencies, were designed and structured by intent, and are dedicated primarily to, the preferences of Big Money. Whatever benefits might accrue to the rest of us definitely are real, but secondary. These agencies in particular might best be described as the attack dogs of the very rich.
Therefore, the FBI might fairly be considered a Thought Police, but not a Gestapo. The latter ran amok and pursued the enforcement of a homicidal ideology, not the preferences of the German industrialists, who had put Hitler in power because they thought they could control him.
Trump’s problem with such agencies is that he is, under all the bluster and show-biz, small money. Not Big Money, and thus unlikely to influence the behavior of such agencies. Thus his flailing, fortunately incompetent, and so far failing, coup attempt.
Jerrold Richards
Lyle
Cultural War
Are you swayed by cultural war issues? Do you want the Evangelicals to decide which books to burn or ban from public libraries or schools? Do you want the Evangelicals to be able to sue public school teachers if they utter the wrong word, if they mention slavery or gay people? Or trans people? Do you know what a trans person is? Human reproduction is not perfect. Sometimes a baby is born with indeterminate genitals. Doctors and parents decide which gender to surgically make the baby. Sometimes they get it wrong. Sometimes nature gets it wrong too. But these people are not dangerous or freaks. They are people that woke up in the wrong body or gender. Are you going to vote to go to war against these people? To what end and for what purpose?
Do you want government to control women’s health care? If you are for small government and against government intrusion into people’s lives, how does that work for women if they have been raped by their boyfriends in junior high or high school or by a family member? Even if they haven’t been raped? Did you know that oral contraceptives are only 91% effective? Are you going to make women bear a child the other 9% of the time? How about ectopic pregnancies? That is when an egg is fertilized outside the womb. If that pregnancy is not terminated, the women and fetus both die. Two deaths and not one.
There are other pregnancy complications which can be fatal. Do you want the government to decide that the woman has to bear the child regardless of her individual circumstances? Justice Kavanagh unwittingly got it right when he asked whether it would be preferable if the people immediately involved made the decision about abortion. That’s right, the people immediately involved are the woman and her doctor, not the government.
If you are not a book burner or banner and are in favor of a woman controlling her own health care and body, then remember that when you go to vote. You get what you vote for.
Lance S. Stryker
White Salmon
Dictatorship and Nazi’ism
Comparing Trump to Hitler. Hitler’s salute to his so-called followers was an arm in the air with a locked elbow and a fist facing open to his followers. Trump’s salute is a locked elbow with a closed fist away from him, to show the power he thinks he has in America.
We are a free country that gives me the right to write this letter. I feel Trump is trying to take this from me, with his actons.
Taking freedoms from all Americans, white, Black and all colors and races. This includes men, women and children.
What’s next? Taking our flags, stars and stripes, away!
God bless America; land of the free.
Steve Cochenour, Proud Veteran,
The Dalles
Trout Lake Hall
It was great to see pictures of the Trout Lake Hall, known for the last 40-plus years as The Trout Lake Tavern, then the Trout Lake Country Inn. It was good to be reminded of early history but sad to see your description of the use of the building since 1996 as a Bed & Breakfast, wedding and reunion rental venue.
This is dismissive and inaccurate!
In fact, for the past eight years The Country Inn has been operated as a class restaurant by Michael Kendrick and Arifa Ozkan — noted chefs and managers.
They, with family and staff, presented mouth watering Thai food, chowders, Turkish inspired lamb dishes, surf and turf, taco night Mt Adam’s burritos to die for. All this in the historically challenged kitchen.
We commonly met people from afar who said they hadn’t had better food in Portland.
The Inn was decorated in historical memorabilia and era appropriate furniture. It was a warm, comfortable place to meet with friends — a community gathering place.
Arifa, Mike and The Inn will be sorely missed. They will long be referenced in our “remember the night when” stories.
Bonnie Reynolds
Trout Lake
Big impact
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will make a huge impact on Climate Change, reduce healthcare costs, expand Medicare benefits, and create millions of good-paying jobs, all while reducing the national deficit by more than $300 billion.
Beginning in 2023, Medicare recipients will pay no more than $35 per month for insulin and will receive all their vaccines free. By 2025, the maximum out-of-pocket yearly expenditures for Medicare recipients will be capped at $2,000. The law gives Medicare the authority to negotiate the prices of 100 drugs over the next decade, and it requires drug companies to rebate back price increases higher than inflation.
This new law’s climate investment provisions will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. It will help Americans purchase electric vehicles, heat pumps and other items that are important tools to help us meet carbon reduction goals. More than $60 billion of investments toward clean energy will create millions of manufacturing jobs.
It will pay for all these benefits and investments by closing tax loopholes used by wealthy individuals and corporations — no more paying zero dollars in federal taxes for hugely profitable companies such as Amazon!
This law continues the pattern of Democrats working hard to find solutions to the issues that impact Americans today and in the future. Sadly, not one single Republican voted for this bill. In fact, the GOP managed to block a provision that would have made the $35 per month cap on insulin available to everyone, not just Medicare recipients. The GOP seems too obsessed with defending Donald Trump and pushing extreme laws such as abortion bans to pay attention to the challenges our nation actually faces.
We need representatives who get things done. In Washington’s Congressional District Four, Doug White is a solution-oriented candidate. He supports initiatives to make healthcare and housing more affordable. He’ll help us stave off Climate Change. He’ll fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. He has definitely earned my vote.
Rick George
White Salmon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.