For Runyon
Rod Runyon was terrific when he was a county commissioner before. I had a chance to work with Rod while I was on the Museum Commission. I have thanked Rod many times for his role in getting the commission revitalized and moving forward. His first visit was a surprise as we didn’t know we had a liaison person! And then he asked for our bylaws. We all looked at each other and asked, “Are we supposed to have bylaws?” We laugh about that now! While Rod was in our corner, he didn’t micromanage the commission. Once he saw that we were on the way to getting better organized, he let us know he was there if we needed him. I did touch base with him to update him on how things were going or to ask questions or express my concerns about an issue. I found that Rod cares about the people in Wasco County. He is considerate, he listens, and then he works to resolve things. I am glad to see that Rod is running for county commissioner. He has the experience and the heart for the job.
Trish Neal
Anchorage
Brady support
Phil Brady is running for Position 3 with the Wasco County Board of Commissioners and the many who know him are thrilled that he is. With a life dedicated to teaching, serving, community involvement and leadership, Phil is ready for the next step as a county commissioner. Phil is driven to “make a difference” for the better, no matter where or under what circumstances. He has a vision for what is needed in Wasco County and knows the value of staying the course for the long run.
Phil recently served on the MCMC Board of Trustees for eight years and chaired the board for four years. His compassion, leadership skills, wisdom and intellect benefited MCMC tremendously. If elected, those qualities and more will benefit Wasco County as well.
Phil seeks to find collaborative solutions no matter the difficulty or challenge. He knows the importance of county services to those who most rely on them; he understands that housing, childcare and mental health are in dire need of serious attention and action. Phil has witnessed students in need of a home, mothers in need of childcare, and children and adults suffering from mental illness due the pandemic, poverty, social media and family breakdowns.
Phils’ science background sensitizes him to the impacts of climate change on our quality of life and safety, specifically wildfires and heatwaves. He believes in preparedness and resiliency. Phil will champion causes for improving our lives and livelihoods, our economy, our environment. He is an advocate for veterans, families, diversity, and quality health care and education.
Phil is committed to being open and transparent to the public. He will listen to constituents, hear their concerns, understand their needs, seek common ground and find the approaches and funding necessary to implement collaborative solutions. Being bilingual will be invaluable in communicating among Wasco County’s diverse communities.
There are rare times when a true leader steps forward to lead by example with strong core values. Phil Brady is a true leader. Wasco County will benefit greatly with Phil Brady as a county commissioner.
Suzanne Knapp
Maupin
Vote Brady
Honesty, integrity and character. These describe our friend and former colleague Phil Brady, who is running for Wasco County Commissioner because he truly cares about others.
His entire life has been in the service of others and now he would like the opportunity to focus his efforts on all of Wasco County. His priorities include housing, childcare and disaster preparedness in order to help Wasco County economically as well as making this a great place to live. He will listen to all sides of a problem, work together with the other commissioners to make a difference for the people of Wasco County.
It is still early in the race, but Phil has already visited South County twice. He wants to learn about the issues that we face and include us in his decision making. We wholeheartedly endorse Phil Brady for Wasco County Commissioner. We are in good company as four former county commissioners also endorse him. Find out more at votephilbrady.com.
Bev and Doug Froemming
Tygh Valley
Vote Brady, Bearss
We have quite a contrast in our Wasco County Commissioner races this year. The one incumbent seeking reelection, Scott Hege, is seeking his fourth term. A former incumbent, Rod Runyon, would have been seeking his fourth term if he hadn’t been defeated four years ago — he wants his old seat back. Another challenger in Runyon’s race said he was pressured to withdraw to make things easier for Runyon to get his old seat back. What do these guys think — that this is the U.S. Congress? These positions were never intended to be long-term jobs.
The other incumbent, Kathy Schwartz, has decided that after one term she is not seeking reelection. So both of the challengers — Phil Brady an Cynthia Bearss — are newcomers to electoral politics for the county commission. Brady is a long-time The Dalles resident, well known in the community for his years as a science teacher and community volunteer, while Bearss is a newcomer to the area who thinks that a dose of common sense is what the county needs.
I think it’s time to make room for two very qualified newcomers. I’ll be voting for Phil Brady and Cynthia Bearss.
Dean Myerson
The Dalles
Thank you
A note of thanks! I would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Rep. Anna Williams and her staff for their help. Recently I submitted an “Opinion” to the Columbia Gorge New” regarding the difficulty I was having in obtaining a behind the wheel drive test at the DMV office nearest my home for my daughter. I also had contacted my state representatives for Hood River County. They both responded back to me immediately.
Rep. Williams was instrumental in helping me to schedule an appointment at DMV Hood River. My daughter took the test and is now a licensed driver with the State of Oregon. It was explained to me that the reason it is so difficult to get an appointment at the DMV office in Hood River and The Dalles is because Portland DMV is unable to facilitate the number of requests for DMV services, so folks look else were for appointments.
It is my hope that our Oregon legislators can effect changes that are needed at DMV like more staffing and better technology, so that Oregon residents can get the services they need at the offices near them. I am so grateful for the help I received and for the knowledgeable staff at DMV. My only frustration now is the number of requests I get a day from my daughter to use the car!
Kari Goben
Cascade Locks
Leader or not?
When, on Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump spoke to supporters at a rally near the White House, he laid out a precise plan of action for the crowd. Here is the word for word script he spoke that infamous day. Read it carefully and decide. Was he the leader of the mob or not?
“If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All he has to do, all this is, this is from the No. 1, or certainly one of the top, constitutional lawyers in our country. He has the absolute right to do it…States want to revote. The states got defrauded. They were given false information. They voted on it. Now they want to re-certify. They want it back. All Vice President (Mike) Pence has to do is send it back to the states to re-certify and we become president and you are the happiest people.”
Then he told the crowd how they could force Pence to act on Trump’s plan.
“After this, we’re going to walk down — and I’ll be there with you — we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down. Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them.
“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.”
Trump is promising his supporters that if they did as he urged — marched on Congress, and showed strength — they could install him as president once again.
My favorite line, the one that’s stuck in my left wing fever brain is, “And I’ll be there with you.”
What’s yours?
Kelly Cooper
The Dalles
HRCEF scholarships
Scholarship awards night is fast approaching for HRCSD graduates — and the generous donations of many individuals and corporations makes this a fantastic encouragement and start for our students heading off to various continued education options. I hope you will join me in contributing to HRCEF Scholarship Fund — you can make a general donation or identify a specific fund (such as the AVID Program, one of my favorites — but really they’re all favorites!). HRCEF Scholarship Fund, 1011 Eugene, Hood River.
Rich Truax, former HRCSD board member
Hood River
