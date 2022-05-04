The 7th Judicial District consists of five counties: Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler.
We have four judges in our district.
John Wolf has been a circuit court judge for almost 12 years. He has never faced an election opponent; thus, the tremendous burden he has caused the district has been largely unknown to the public.
Judge Wolf is unable to hear criminal matters in Wasco, Hood River, and soon, Gilliam County.
Judge Wolf’s wife, Leslie Wolf, has been a deputy district attorney in Wasco and Hood River counties.
In addition, Ms. Wolf now has bar complaints filed against her as a result of events that occurred while she was employed by the Wasco County District Attorney’s office.
Because of their relationship, Judge Wolf is unable to hear criminal matters in Hood River, Wasco, and soon Gilliam counties.
This has significant consequences to your courts.
Judge Wolf is unable to preside over the bulk of the cases. As a result, Judge Stauffer must hear almost all of the Wasco County criminal matters or other judges must travel to cover.
This results in potential backlogs of criminal cases and delays for victims. Further, because of the load of criminal matters, Judge Stauffer is not available to hear most other court matters.
Judge Wolf has conflicts on all Wasco and Hood River criminal settlement conferences; weekend jail approvals; criminal partner meetings; search warrants on cases involving DA offices; arrest warrants; daily jail dockets; criminal arraignments, motions, trials and pleas; juvenile delinquency; treatment courts; presiding Judge duties; Grand Jury matters; and 2023 Gilliam County criminal matters.
I support Berthelsen for the bench. He practices in my court regularly. He is always prepared, punctual, and respectful in court.
Caleb is a military veteran. He has the experience, integrity and work ethic to make a fine Circuit Court Judge, one who can preside over all of types of cases of the circuit court.
Your district is entitled to a fully functioning judiciary.
Judge Janet L. Stauffer, Dufur
Commented