Any time someone dies a violent death it is tragic, but this latest mass shooting hit close to home. The shooter and his victims lived in Bend and were rural Oregonians. To make matters worse, the attacks happened at a grocery store where shoppers were picking up food for the week or grabbing something for dinner. Three people are dead, including the shooter, while two others suffered life threatening injuries and are hospitalized. Authorities are saying that the total number of victims would have been higher, if not for the heroic efforts of Donald Ray Surrett Jr., the 66-year-old Safeway employee who attempted to disarm the shooter, with only a produce knife and his courage.

While blood has been spilled and Oregonians have died in the heart of our state, Republicans in the area continue to send hollow platitudes of “thoughts and prayers.” They talk about increased funding for mental health care and then refuse to support legislation that would make a difference.