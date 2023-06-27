The Columbia Gorge News team

The Columbia Gorge News team participated in the first Rural Journalism Conference, held at Eastern Oregon University, in April. Pictured, left to right, are Mark Gibson, Chelsea Marr, Trisha Walker, LisaAnn Kawachi and Alana Lackner.

 Contributed photo

I didn’t expect to be writing another column so soon after my last one, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in all my years on this planet, it’s that life comes at you fast sometimes.

As we announced in a previous edition of Columbia Gorge News, Jacob Bertram, our Washington editor, has left to be closer to home. That transition hasn’t gone quite as smoothly as we’d hoped. So far, we’ve offered the job to four people, all of whom were excited to come work in the Gorge until they realized how much it costs to live here.