A ‘new America’
While the GOP distracts its supporters with make-believe cultural issues and outright lies, they are openly designing a new America that would do the following: “Social Security and Medicare would be privatized, food stamps slashed, Head Start eliminated, Medicaid decimated, the Affordable Care Act weakened, labor unions undermined, the EPA gutted, abortion banned, birthright citizenship eliminated, the ineffective border wall funded, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would see its doors permanently closed.”
This is a simple summary of the 122-page Blueprint To Save America recently released by the Republican Study Committee as their official budget plan. The plan reflects their sudden and rabid concern about the nation’s debt — a concern that was completely absent when Bush and Trump tax cuts were enacted.
These tax cuts, created to primarily benefit the wealthy and profitable corporations (essentially sponsors of political candidates), added $10 trillion to our national debt. Part of this plan includes a permanent extension of the cuts, adding another $3.5 trillion to the debt. Take an honest look at their agenda (banks.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy23_budget_final_copy.pdf) and what you see is a complete lack of concern about average Americans and an agenda that serves the wealthy.
Invest in some historical research on the Great Depression to see what an America without a social safety net looks like. Then ask your GOP representative how this blueprint benefits the average American.
Sue Kusch
White Salmon
Mark Gibson
In his work at our local newspapers, Mark Gibson served his community with skill and quiet grace. He wrote many well-considered columns and editorials. His photographs were exceptional, and he seems to have passed his eye and patience on to his children. Those bird pictures! He was at every important event, and knew how to stay in the background to see what was happening so he could write a clear report of his observations. I will miss seeing him around town.
Julie Reynolds
The Dalles
Common sense
Once again there is that pesky phrase “common sense gun laws.” Either no one can say specifically what those are, or they are so broad they can encompass everything. Many that exist already are just not followed. The stark reality is the “common sense” gun laws are ultimately meant to take away guns from law abiding citizens.
I am not sure what other conclusions there are. If one were truly interested in reducing the gun violence, a terrific first step would be to enforce the existing crime and gun laws.
If you don’t want to enforce those and hold people responsible the only result will be to have more violence of all kinds. There are many, yes many, easily researched existing federal laws regarding guns and ammo that would put away many for a long time.
Onto Chicago again, a too-easy punching bag for its strict laws but with no will or desire to enforce them. On Oct. 4, 2021, the local prosecutor rejected any charges for a gang related shooting because they were “mutual combatants”. This past weekend (June 3-4, 2023) 46 were shot, nine fatally there. I would bet my second amendment those weapons were not legally acquired. BTW, where is the outcry for those 49? Never mind, doesn’t fit the narrative. In a minority neighborhood. Not even BLM showed up.
Or we can switch to San Francisco, where as long as you only steal up to, but not over, $1000 that the police will show up.
Hey, let’s start with a terrific first step, set an example. Hunter Biden lied on his gun purchase application. Illegal and punishable by law. If you want those common sense gun laws, support and enforce the existing gun laws. But that takes a spine and concerns of district attorneys and prosecutors for their communities.
Steve Nybroten
White Salmon
Highway 141 paving
Wow, what a terrible paving job was done on Highway 141 from Bingen to White Salmon!
I don’t know what agency was responsible for writing up the contract and overseeing the job but I will say that they should be ashamed. There needs to be an investigation from the State Highway Department. I have seen better paving work done in developing nations. It will be interesting to see how long it lasts before it starts failing with cracks and potholes again. I have talked with others and they totally agree.
Robert Davidson
Trout Lake
The principal’s decision
McKenzie started kindergarten at Whitson Elementary. It had been our goal since the day she was born to get away from the city and move back to White Salmon so that she could go to a small school and not get lost in the chaos of the much larger Vancouver schools.
COVID hit while she was in fifth grade, so, like every child, she finished out the year online. She loved it! When in-person school began again we were concerned about the “Unmask our kids” movement, and since McKenzie was considered “high risk” with asthma, we made the decision to enroll her in an online academic program, NW AllPrep.
McKenzie continued her classes online through seventh grade, but at the beginning of eighth grade she asked if she could attend Henkle Middle School for PE. We enrolled her in first period PE and she did great! She also attended all of the field trips and dances, stayed after to help teachers with other tasks, played on the girls basketball team, and did pretty good on the track team.
This spring we signed her up to take four of her classes at Columbia High School and three with NW AllPrep. June 14 was Eighth Grade Promotion, a day she and her friends were excited about, a moment that really only means something to the kids. There aren’t any academic certificates involved that reflect on their high school transcripts, nothing to advance them through college. However, the principal decided not to let McKenzie participate. She was devastated and embarrassed. We tried talking to him and the interim superintendent but ultimately, we were told that the principal has the authority to make the final decision and he had chosen to not let McKenzie be involved.
The principal chose to single out one child and exclude her because he thought she should “walk with NW AllPrep,” an online school? So disappointing. I hope he paid attention to the slide show; McKenzie was in so many of the pictures! I have no idea what next year will look like now. Should we keep her enrolled at Columbia? I’m not so sure.
Ron and Niki Gray
White Salmon
Infrastructure law
As a resident of rural Klickitat County for more than 20 years, I’ve experienced the frustration of trying to attend a job-related Zoom meeting and being continuously booted out of it with just the slightest of wind or inclement weather.
I’m beyond pleased to learn that Klickitat County will be receiving a little more than $18 million in grant funding, combined with a matching loan to bring high-speed internet access to rural businesses, homeowners, farms and schools. My thanks to Sens. Murray and Cantwell for voting in favor of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
However, I’m disappointed in Rep. Newhouse, who voted against the law, saying, “Friday’s vote represented a complete and total failure on the Democrats’ part to listen to the American people” (Press release, Nov. 8, 2021) .
I say that having access to high-speed internet is definitely listening to those of us who for years have not had it, and have even had to drive into town in order to use it. As USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “High-speed internet is a key to prosperity for people who live and work in rural communities.”
The internet should not be a luxury, and I’m grateful for the grant coming our way, providing critical access to all who need it.
April George
White Salmon
