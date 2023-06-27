A day in the life of Mark Gibson

Mark Gibson, Sept. 6, 1963 — June 21, 2023. Donations for the family can be made out to the Mark Gibson Fund at Umpqua Banks in the Gorge.  

 Kim Horton illustration

A ‘new America’

While the GOP distracts its supporters with make-believe cultural issues and outright lies, they are openly designing a new America that would do the following: “Social Security and Medicare would be privatized, food stamps slashed, Head Start eliminated, Medicaid decimated, the Affordable Care Act weakened, labor unions undermined, the EPA gutted, abortion banned, birthright citizenship eliminated, the ineffective border wall funded, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would see its doors permanently closed.”

Sunshine in Lyle

At this pond west of Lyle, turtles were caught enjoying the sun. Have a nature photo to share? Send it (1 MB or larger) to news@gorgenews.com with a short description.

