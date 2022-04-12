Did you know zombies hate Skittles? (Hint: It has something to do with math.)
If you’re a high school junior or senior, you’ll discover this important topic as well as “How Not to Kill Your Medical Patients When Using Math” and “Under Pressure,” as faculty from Columbia Gorge Community College presents Columbia Gorge Math Day Saturday, May 14, on The Dalles Campus.
Hands-on workshops will show how math is fun as well as a lifelong skill, according to a press release from CGCC.
Sessions will be presented by the college’s chemistry, nursing and electro-mechanical departments (that’s where you learn how to operate wind turbines and other stuff).Check-in starts at 9 a.m. on the third floor of Building 2 with drawing tickets, free t-shirt and pastries. Sessions follow at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch break at noon features keynote speaker Leila Kaneda, a software engineer at Sightline Applications.
Math Day wraps up on the college quad at 1:45 p.m. with drawings for prizes such as a new graphing calculator; Visa gift cards for $25, $50 and $100; CGCC Bookstore swag bag and certificates for free continuing education classes.
This event is limited to 75 students. To attend, you must RSVP by visiting the college’s website, www.cgcc.edu.
For questions, email Pam Morse, CGCC math instructor, at pmorse@cgcc.edu.
