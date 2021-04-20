"Friday Night Lights” on April 23
On Monday, all Oregonians 16 and older become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and on Friday, April 23, a Pfizer vaccine clinic for 16-17 year olds and their families is set at Wahtonka Field in The Dalles from 4-8 p.m.
The vaccine is safe, effective, and free, according to North Central Public Health, which is organizing the clinic.
Dubbed “Friday Night Lights!” the Pfizer event, will feature music, free pizza, and prizes. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those 16 and older. North Central Public Health District also has the Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for those 18 and older.
To sign up for the Pfizer event visit www.ncphd.org/ to book your own appointment or call 541-506-2600 if you need assistance. The health district also has openings for Moderna clinics next week. The Pfizer event has 240 slots and they are likely to fill fast. Wasco County has 34 percent of the population vaccinated, and vaccination is the best tool to end the pandemic. The county is seeing a third surge in cases, and hopes are that increasing vaccination rates will blunt the effect of the surge. It is still important to wear a quality mask, keep distance, ensure indoor spaces are well ventilated, and avoid gatherings.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
