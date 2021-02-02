Wyden, Blumenauer introduce voting access bill Washington, D.C. —U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., today introduced new legislation to fight voter suppression by ensuring every American voter has the option to vote at home. The Oregon lawmakers introduced the Vote at Home Act, new legislation to massively expand vote-at-home ballot access, provide voters with pre-paid ballot envelopes and enact automatic voter registration. The legislation follows the successful expansion of voting at home and by mail in the November 2020 election, when nearly 50 percent of voters used a vote-at-home ballot, an all-time high in federal races.