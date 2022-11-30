The Dalles Pallet homes

Pallet homes located at the shelter on the corner of Bargeway and Terminal Avenue in The Dalles.

 Alana Lackner photo

THE DALLES — For the first time in a decade, there is no warming shelter in The Dalles this winter.

According to St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Executive Director Dave Lutgens, SVDP notified the city of The Dalles in March that they wouldn’t be managing a warming shelter this winter.

The Dalles Pallet homes

The inside of a pallet house. Each eight-foot by eight-foot home has two beds inside, as well as an air conditioner and heater. 
The Dalles Pallet homes

The Dalles shelter that MCCAC runs has 34 beds and is made up of a series of pallet houses, as well as a restroom trailer that has three bathrooms, one of which is an ADA unit with a wheelchair ramp. Each bathroom has a toilet, sink, and shower.