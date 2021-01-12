The White Salmon Valley School Board is set to vote on a proposal to reopen to in-person instruction, the first time since last March most students in the district would be able to make a return to the classroom.
In an update posted Jan. 6, Superintendent Jerry Lewis wrote that “new guidance and recommendations from our local health department allow us to bring students back into an in-person learning model, once our per thousand rate is at 350 or below for a period of two weeks.”
Should the proposal receive approval of WSVSD board-members, the reopening plan would follow the schedule below:
• Week 1: Grades K-1 at Whitson Elementary School and Grade 4 at Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School
• Week 2: Grades 2-3 at Whitson Elementary School and Grades 5-6 at Wallace and Priscilla Stevenson Intermediate School
• Week 3: Grades 7-8 at Henkle Middle School
The board will have voted for or against the proposal at a special board meeting scheduled for Mon. Jan 11 at 6 p.m.
“The first week of in-person learning could begin as early as Jan. 25 if we are meeting the state and health department guidelines,” Lewis wrote.
More information will be shared after the special board meeting.
