WHITE SALMON — The City of White Salmon approved a discount for low-income residents who receive water and sewer services from the city last week. Previously, the utility services discount was only available to senior citizens and disabled residents. According to the May 17 city council meeting packet, they referenced the City of Edmunds, Wash., plans for offering discounts to low-income residents.
There is a 25% discount for any household making less than 80% of the median annual household income of Klickitat County — which for 2023 was approximately $47,666. Similarly, there will be a 50% discount for Senior Resident and Disabled Resident households making less than 50% of the median annual household income of Klickitat County — which for 2023 was approximately $29,791. Those who are interested must fill out the Low-Income Discount Intake Form on the City of White Salmon and Washington Gorge Action Program’s websites.
Applicants will fill out basic information about themselves and their household. They will be asked to specify their housing status, housing type, monthly rent and members living in the household.
“Our hope with expanding the low-income utility discount is that we can reach more households that are struggling with increased costs and hopefully help to alleviate that burden. Our rates increased this year to account for known projects on the horizon,” White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler said. “Council had asked us to consider expanding the reduced rate qualifications to have a more equitable distribution of those cost increases.”
Vegetation management and TSP public hearing
The City of White Salmon announced it will begin trimming vegetation that overhang streets and sidewalks to improve line of sight for drivers and pedestrians, as well as removing vegetation that impairs the full use of the sidewalk and street. For six years now, the city has been a member of the Tree City USA practices and standards. These guidelines state that any vegetation that has grown a space of 14 feet above the street surface and eight feet above the sidewalk surface will be cleared.
Public Works Director Andrew Dirks said that they will primarily be working along North Main to Northeast Estes Avenue.
Crews will begin work on Monday, Aug. 21 and continue through Aug. 30 — which is the first day of school for many students.
The city council also announced they will hold a special meeting on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to listen to residents regarding Ordinance 2023-08-1148 adopting the White Salmon Transportation System Plan “Lite.”
The city will meet in person and via teleconference. Any individual who wishes to testify in person or via teleconference will be allowed to do so. A copy of the proposed ordinance will be available on the city’s website at www.white-salmon.net or by calling Stephanie Porter at 509-493-1133 ext. 205.
