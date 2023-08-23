White Salmon City Hall

White Salmon City Hall.

 Jacob Bertram photo

WHITE SALMON ­— The City of White Salmon approved a discount for low-income residents who receive water and sewer services from the city last week. Previously, the utility services discount was only available to senior citizens and disabled residents. According to the May 17 city council meeting packet, they referenced the City of Edmunds, Wash., plans for offering discounts to low-income residents.

There is a 25% discount for any household making less than 80% of the median annual household income of Klickitat County — which for 2023 was approximately $47,666. Similarly, there will be a 50% discount for Senior Resident and Disabled Resident households making less than 50% of the median annual household income of Klickitat County — which for 2023 was approximately $29,791. Those who are interested must fill out the Low-Income Discount Intake Form on the City of White Salmon and Washington Gorge Action Program’s websites.