The White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club will host an online info session about their Youth Exchange programs on Thursday, April 15 from 6-7 p.m.
Exchange opportunities for the 2022-23 school year will be discussed at the meeting, according to the event’s Facebook page. Students aged 15-19 (at time of departure) are eligible for the programs, at least one parent or guardian needs to attend the info session with interested students.
Long-term year abroad exchanges and the “Family-to-Family Summer program” will be covered. The meeting will be held on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85887605701. Rotary Youth Exchange Officer Travis Ciehola will preside over the session.
Scholarships from The Rotary cover room, board, high school tuition and a monthly stipend, according to a flyer for the event. More information is available at youthexchange5100.org.
