It is necessary for the City of White Salmon to shut down its water system beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, according to a city press release.
The water outage will affect all customers including those located in Bingen that are directly on the White Salmon water system.
"We ask that if you continue to have water throughout the day you use the water for only essential services such as drinking or cooking and flushing the toilet. Please refrain from washing clothes, washing cars, and any kind of irrigation," said the press release.
For questions or additional information, contact Patrick Munyan, city administrator, at 509-493-1133 ext. 202.
