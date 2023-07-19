The Wasco County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, July 5, to adopt the 20-year transit development plan. In this plan, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, as the contract public transportation service provider for Wasco County, outlined opportunities in the short, medium and long-term. The plan also highlighted MCEDD’s goals and potential sources of funding.

MCEDD Executive Director Jessica Metta explained the process of formulating the transit development plan began in spring 2021 with community outreach, with the first draft of the plan being created in Spring 2022 and the following year being used for grant outreach.