Wasco County entered into an intergovernmental agreement June 16 to administer community corrections programs and services for Sherman County.
The agreement was worked out between Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Sherman County Judge Joe Dabulskis, according Fritz Bachman, Wasco County Community Corrections manager.
“This agreement will benefit both Wasco and Sherman County in different ways, but fundamentally will improve the opportunities of individuals on supervision to engage in supervision and improve their lives,” Bachman wrote to the board. “My office is committed to delivering responsive services to Sherman County residents and to maintain our track record of positive outcomes. I am proud of the trust we have earned and am excited for the expanded role we will have, providing supervision to a larger region in the State.”
