THE DALLES — On June 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis and Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill announced Dan Garrett Watson (35) has been arrested for the murder of Amanda Harman (35).
According to a press release, Watson has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
On the evening of March 17, Watson allegedly stabbed Harman multiple times at her residence outside The Dalles, causing her death. Watson then allegedly took her Kubota RTV to flee the scene.
"We would like to thank our agency partners that assisted in this arrest, to include The Dalles City Police, Oregon State Police, Hood River Sheriff’s Office, Hood River City Police, and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless investigative efforts," said a press release. "Special thanks to Detective Sergeant Jeff Hall for leading the investigation. Thank you to the citizens, for all the tips and willingness to speak with law enforcement to assist in the investigation, and to the Brace family for their patience and support, as this has been a difficult time."
Though an arrest has been made, the investigation and prosecution is ongoing. Watson is innocent unless and until proven guilty. Law enforcement is still accepting information on the matter. An online tip can be submitted through The Dalles City Police website online tip form, Tip 411 www.thedalles.org/department/police/programs.php.
A text tip can be texted to TIP 411 (847-411). A phone tip should be directed to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, 541-506-2580; please ask for a detective.
