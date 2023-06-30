CGN Police reports

THE DALLES — On June 30 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis and Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill announced Dan Garrett Watson (35) has been arrested for the murder of Amanda Harman (35).

According to a press release, Watson has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. 