For many years, Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) has been doing assessments of the real needs of our residents in Skamania and Klickitat counties. There are patterns that repeat across the decades, and the causes of poverty within our rural communities have remained much the same. What we are witness to here locally is similar to what we see nationally in other rural communities. Families struggling to meet basic needs, compounded by the trauma of intergenerational poverty and the changing economy from timber and agriculture to tourism and high-tech design and manufacturing, has created a growing divide between the haves and the have nots. We recognize that these challenges are ongoing and are often out of our control locally.
Because of all of this, our goal to create opportunities for all people remains unchanged. We are doing this by helping to build strong, resilient communities, and ensuring a more equitable society for everyone. In order to do this, we need community input, and we get that through the Community Needs Assessment which takes place every three years.
The 2020 Community Needs Assessment has recently been released following months of collaboration with more than 600 participants from the public, clients, staff, partners and stakeholders. An assessment of this detail is required by the Office of Community Services, the Federal body that oversees Community Action Agencies (CAAs), such as WAGAP, to ensure that agencies are aligning their programs and services with current needs in their community. This is an opportunity for CAAs across the nation to ensure they’re meeting the promise of Community Action. It also ensures that our dollars are being spent in a manner that agrees with and best helps our community members.
The assessment outlines factors such as demographics, poverty levels and employment data, and then offers key findings on the causes of poverty in the region. Unfortunately, the results of the 2020 Assessment were not surprising, given the pandemic and economic downturn.
One quarter of the population in WAGAP’s service area is considered low income, and both counties have a higher poverty rate than the state’s 11 percent, with Klickitat County at 15.5 percent and Skamania County at 13 percent.
Additionally, in Klickitat County, Native Americans suffer the highest rate of poverty at 40 percent. Notably, in both counties, single females with children have the lowest median family income, that is far below county and state levels.
The causes of poverty are complex and there are no easy answers. Key factors were analyzed including employment, food, housing, healthcare and transportation. Other issues such as access to childcare, broadband internet service and education were also reviewed. Lack of access to these factors contributes to poverty and creates barriers to getting oneself out of the cycle of poverty. In Skamania and Klickitat counties, many of our families are living in intergenerational poverty which is a cycle that can be extremely hard to break.
During the pandemic, the number of households in Skamania and Klickitat Counties served by WAGAP was up from 3,216 in 2019 to 4,006 in 2020. Of those being served, 45 percent had been unemployed for up to six months, while 29 percent had experienced extended unemployment greater than six months or were not in the labor force at all.
Access to affordable housing is a huge issue for many families. In both counties nearly one in three households are considered “housing cost burdened,” meaning that they pay more than 30 percent of their income toward housing. The high cost of living in the region suggests that even people earning over 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level also struggle to make ends meet.
As noted by one participant from a focus group held with the Klickitat County Health Department, “Affordable housing in our area is so scarce it causes homelessness. It makes it hard to get healthcare providers to come here too. Some homeless people already work full time and can’t afford housing — where is the ‘out’?”
There are very few housing options on the market for rent. A quick internet search while writing this editorial shows some examples. Using several well-known sites, including local newspapers, a general search for a property to rent in Klickitat County yielded just two options: A one bedroom for $1,400 per month and another one bedroom for $2,200 per month. Skamania County fared about the same and yielded two hits, one for a studio apartment for $1,200 per month and one for a three bedroom home for $2,500 per month.
Let’s put this in perspective. To be classified as affordable housing, to rent the least expensive 595 square foot apartment at $1,200 per month, a person would need to have a monthly income of $4,000 or $48,000 annually. For the $2,500 per month three bedroom, a household would need to make $8,333 per month or $100,000 per year. For many people, these numbers are unfathomable.
So, what can we do? We can use the Community Needs Assessment to develop strategic planning. We can focus on nurturing local partnerships and find ways to help people be self-sufficient. We can encourage local governments and agencies to create new opportunities, such as affordable housing developments for our low-income population. We can get active with our local, state and federal representatives to find real solutions. We can find solutions we’re passionate about and learn how to advocate for our communities.
Most of all, we can have empathy for our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet. We can show them compassion. Although the problems of the present echo the problems of the past, it is essential to support them on their journey and keep their families safe and secure.
We can’t give up. These are our communities and our neighbors. What affects one person affects us all. I think back on my childhood and how my parents struggled to make ends meet after my dad lost his job in the logging industry. Thanks to the kindness of this agency I now helm, my family was able to make ends meet and get back on our feet. For me, it’s personal, and it is for you as well. Think of your community and the people you see every day. Many of them are struggling. Working together we can make a difference for them, for us, and for future generations.
I encourage you to get involved. Whether it is WAGAP, another local agency, your city, county or state government — be a part of the solution. Find the complete 2020 Community Needs Assessment pdf online at bit.ly/2PEDocj. The link is also on our website at www.wagap.org/what-we-do. For more information, email info@wagap.org.
